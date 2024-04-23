4. Write a check payable to the Elsie Allen High School Band with the memo “new band uniforms.”

When Edgar Flores was a little kid, he remembers watching the Elsie Allen marching band play in the Luther Burbank Rose Parade.

“They were amazing to see walking down those streets,” he said. He dreamed of joining them one day.

And he did. But when Flores, who is a senior now, joined the band as a freshman, the uniforms were marked by about 30 years of wear, stains and other teenagers’ sweat.

Christopher Ashton, a saxophonist with the Elsie Allen marching band, plays before The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)

Chris Ashton, 18, a senior who plays the alto saxophone, said: “I remember, we looked at (the uniforms) and there were stains on them … They kind of stunk.”

Gemma Roberts, a 15-year-old clarinet and trumpet player, described the old uniforms as “dated.”

“They don't have a lot of pizazz and even just having them in the room kind of brought stuff down,” she said.

Thankfully, the school’s band teacher, Efrain Nava, has ordered brand new ones, so they won’t ever have to wear the musty uniforms again.

However, the band is now $23,000 in debt from the cost of the new get-ups, despite their fundraising efforts, said Nava.

A new look

Nava was shocked by the state of the students’ uniforms, which had been passed down through generations of students since the school opened in the 1990s.

Coming from a high school in Los Angeles where uniforms were replaced at least every five years, he said the Elsie Allen band was in much different league.

About a third of Elsie Allen’s students are English Language learners and 61% were classified as socioeconomically disadvantaged last school year, according to CDE data. The school often struggles to raise funds for extra expenses because they don’t have the same level of family-driven financial support that other schools have.

Despite that, Nava decided that if he wanted to get kids excited to join the band and proud to be in it, new uniforms were a must.

Nava went about collecting student input and fundraising for a dazzling set of new uniforms, equipped with a detachable cape, sash, a hat with a plume, new shoes and a pin with their school’s mascot. Each head-to-toe fit costs $630.

“Obviously the money is the biggest obstacle,“ he said.

With a completely broke school club fund and needing to pay the bill off in the next 30-60 days, “it's pretty pressing, but I have good faith that there's plenty of people in Sonoma County that are gonna champion this cause.”

They will be raising money at their debut concert on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Elsie Allen High School Burt Theatre, which will also feature their school’s drum line, mariachi band, ballet folklórico and color guard. Admission is a $5 suggested donation and they will also be selling tacos to go toward the uniforms.

Ashton, the senior who plays saxophone, said that when he first joined the band during the pandemic, the virtual classes, outdated uniforms and lack of working instruments almost made him quit.

But since then, the band has turned a new page, he said, thanks to Nava and the new vibrant uniforms.

“This is a new time in our Elsie Allen band life,” he said. ‘And I think that out with the old, and in with the new.“

