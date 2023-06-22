The Elsie Allen High School Foundation was looking to raise $1 million for its scholarship endowment. Then Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher and his family doubled it.

The fund now totals $2 million, and will perpetually benefit Elsie Allen High School students, who are mostly low-income and live in southwest Santa Rosa, with $130,000 in scholarships a year.

The Elsie Allen High School Foundation, which is in its 10th year as a nonprofit, was created by local businesses owners and community members to support the post-high school dreams of driven yet in-need high school students.

Board President Vince Figueroa said he helped start the foundation because he shares a common background of hardship and struggle.

His mom immigrated from rural Mexico without any formal education, his father went to prison and his brother was involved in gang violence. But he persevered and graduated Healdsburg High in 2004. With the help of scholarships, he attended Sonoma State University and graduated in 2008 with a business degree. He now owns a local CPA firm.

The scholarship recipients are hard working, full of potential and want to make a positive impact on their communities, Figueroa said. But they often come from families who have not been to college and who cannot financially support them.

The students usually don’t know what’s available to them or what they’re capable of, Figuroa said. “They just need to know there’s someone who believes in them.”

“We're so grateful to the donors that are leaving a footprint with our legacy of the foundation and this school,” he added. “The amount of support we’ll be able to donate has doubled in perpetuity thanks to their gifts ― it will make such a big impact for current and future generations of students.”

The endowment fund had an initial goal of $1 million, which was seeded by the Finley Foundation with grants totaling $250,000 in 2018, followed by an additional $250,000 matching grant. Other donors, including Sonoma Media Group owner Lawrence Amaturo and his wife, Susan, who donated $100,000 earlier this year, helped them reach the original goal.

A $1 million gift this month from Bill Gallaher, and his wife, Cindy, has nearly doubled the endowment’s principal goal.

In addition to the donation to Elsie Allen High School Foundation, the Gallahers made a $5 million gift to support a new Boys and Girls Club in Roseland.

“We believe that investing in programs and opportunities that help youth emerge out of generational poverty not only helps them but also their future families and the community at large,” said Cindy Gallaher in a statement.

“The students at Elsie Allen High School are bright, determined and hardworking and we’re happy to support their dreams to attend college or other career training programs.”

Thanks to their contribution, the endowment will be able to support students in perpetuity, and they can also hire a full-time program manager to support Elsie Allen students in pursuing trade and vocational schools and college, Figueroa said.

This year, 52 scholarships were presented to graduating Elsie Allen seniors, according to a news release. An additional 35 scholarships will be given to alumni attending Santa Rosa Junior College and other four-year colleges and universities.

One of those students, Axel Quezeda, was awarded a four-year, $40,000 scholarship to attend UC Davis for mechanical engineering.

Quezeda, who earned a 4.66 weighted GPA along with community service and athletic accomplishments was worried he could not afford tuition and other necessities to attend college away from home.

“These scholarships take a huge weight off of my family and me,” he said in the release. “Many of my friends at Elsie are like me. We do well in school and work hard but many of my peers’ families are low income and, like my family, are not able to help us with college tuition.

“I am so grateful to the people who donated money to help me and my friends have our dream of going to college.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.