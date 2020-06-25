Embattled Santa Rosa nonprofit Crossing the Jordan folds

Crossing the Jordan, the embattled Santa Rosa nonprofit, has closed all of its thrift stores and plans to shutter its residential shelters in Sonoma County under mounting pressure from the county, according to a lawyer for the organization.

Founders Dana and Michael Bryant became embroiled in legal battles this spring when they opted to reopen their retail stores in Santa Rosa despite stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, choosing to dispute public health guidelines about the types of businesses allowed to operate.

The organization was linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this month and the county sued Crossing the Jordan and the Bryants last Thursday, alleging they obstructed health department efforts to contact people potentially exposed to the virus.

The Bryants’ attorney, Matthew Becker, said they have become fed up with what they view as unfair treatment by the county. They have chosen to end their Christian-based residential treatment and job training programs serving the homeless and people with addictions and criminal convictions.

Becker denied allegations by the county that the Bryants were not cooperating with efforts to investigate exposure to the coronanvirus among its employees and residential clients.

“The actions of the county have been so hostile and made it so impossible to do business for completely unjust reasons, it simply is not worth continuing,” Becker said.

Since the county filed its lawsuit, Crossing the Jordan has taken steps toward helping the county track residents, employees and others connected to the business who may have been exposed to COVID-19, said Michael King, deputy county counsel. The county’s complaint claimed the organization “refused, delayed and avoided providing the requested information,” and made it “nearly impossible” for the county to prevent further spread of the disease.

“The lawsuit was necessary in our mind to get to a position where we were seeing a little bit better cooperation and compliance,“ King said.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, declined to discuss Crossing the Jordan, saying she would not comment on a pending legal matter.

However Mase said that a recent spikes in cases — 103 diagnosed between Sunday and Tuesday — have been traced back to several sources including an unnamed business that has thrift stores and board-and-care homes.

Becker said the Bryants are helping the county arrange to test the approximately 40 residents that remain with the program.

Dana and Michael Bryant, through their attorney, declined to comment Wednesday. In a statement provided by her attorney, Dana Bryant called the decision to close “heartbreaking.”

“We will be winding down our program for our residents over the next 30 days,” Bryant wrote. “Crossing The Jordan is a family and Michael and I are doing everything we can to get residents into stable housing and to ensure that proper services are provided for them.”

Michael and Dana Bryant, both raised in Rohnert Park, founded the nonprofit in 2011, naming it after the storied river in the Bible. Both husband and wife have been open about their struggles with drugs and time behind bars, where the vision for their nonprofit was crafted in 1997, according to a history published on its website.

“We believed it was possible to create a new way for the addicted and criminally-minded, because the way ‘the system’ approaches addiction and life change isn’t working,” the couple wrote on their website, which was dark Wednesday.

The couple opened their first retail store in 2011 and started a group home in Rohnert Park for about a dozen people the following year. As it expanded, the organization opened shelters in Santa Rosa, targeting its services at people suffering from addiction, domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness and trauma. Residents worked in their thrift stores, which generated revenue for the nonprofit and at one point totaled seven outlets in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. The organization also operated a moving company, tree care service and an event center at the historic Mark West Lodge.

About 500 people have completed the nonprofit’s formal program, Crossing the Jordan Academy, and another 500 have also been served through the organization, according to Becker.

The organization brought in $3.2 million revenue in 2018, according to the most recent tax filings available.

But public health orders that closed much of the local economy last spring had the organization teetering toward financial ruin, according to the Bryants’ attorney. Under the belief their stores were essential because they supported the residential programs, the couple reopened the stores soon after the first shelter-in-place took effect March 18.

By mid-May, Michael Bryant had racked up about two dozen misdemeanor citations from Santa Rosa police, who accused the nonprofit of keeping the thrift stores open in violation of Sonoma County’s stay-home order. The District Attorney's Office has not yet brought charges against him.

On May 13, the Bryants sued Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Bacerra and Sonoma County supervisors arguing pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional. The county responded to the claims Tuesday by asking a U.S. District Court Judge in San Francisco to dismiss the claim, arguing the Bryants failed to show the county violated their rights through lawful emergency orders “reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the general public.”

Becker said his clients had been “extremely cooperative” with the public health department’s efforts to track virus infections and “have taken public health concerns seriously.” Becker said that it was the county that failed to respond to the Bryants’ questions about essential business designations.

“They’re heartbroken about the situation but the climate in Sonoma County has become intolerable,” Becker said. “I don’t believe they’ll be doing anything around here at all. Crossing the Jordan is not going to exist.”

