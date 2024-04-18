The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office charged the former director of a Sonoma preschool with grand theft and falsifying work hours in connection with the disappearance of $40,000 in school funds.

The district attorney’s March 29 decision to charge Elizabeth Catherine Jones, the former director of Old Adobe School, is the latest legal action of alleged embezzlement which threatened to close the school in January.

Old Adobe School confirmed that Jones no longer works at the preschool, according to its new director, Kathleen Penly. Jones could not be reached for comment.

In mid-January, Old Adobe School announced it would be forced to close on Jan. 26 unless it came up with $40,000 to pay back rent and staff salaries. Sonoma Police received an anonymous tip on Jan. 19 alleging an employee had embezzled $40,000 from the school.

Over the next month, Sonoma deputies and investigators interviewed staff and reviewed financial records from the school to identify a suspect. Investigators met with Jones on Jan. 31 and again on Feb. 3, according to a sergeant with the Sonoma Police Department.

Jones told investigators in the second meeting that she “inadvertently” used a credit card linked to the school, however, she stated she had reimbursed the school for these expenses, according to the SPD sergeant.

A review of financial records showed about $15,000 had been allegedly withdrawn “fraudulently and for personal gain,” by Jones, according to the SPD sergeant. Investigators also found Jones had allegedly falsified work hours equivalent to thousands of dollars, indicating potential time theft from Old Adobe School in addition to the alleged theft of school funds.

“Forensic accounting showed the suspect wrote checks to herself and provided cash to friends and family,” the SPD sergeant told the Index-Tribune upon completing their investigation on Feb. 13.

Jones will be cited in court on April 23, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact staff writer Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com