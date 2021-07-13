Emma Murphy joins The Press Democrat to cover Sonoma County government

A reporter from New England has joined The Press Democrat staff to cover Sonoma County’s government and monitor its spending and handling of key issues.

Emma Murphy, a seasoned reporter who worked for several metro Boston newspapers, will be the newspaper’s primary Sonoma County reporter. She most recently covered city government for The Lowell Sun, a daily news organization about 30 miles outside of Boston.

With a population of about 112,000, Lowell was once considered the largest industrial center along the Atlantic Seaboard. It is one of Massachusetts’ most diverse and historic communities and is home to two universities.

While at Lowell, Murphy covered local and state elections, including former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s failed 2020 Senate bid. She also tackled such topics as the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing, education and stories related to equity and inclusion.

“I’m a firm believer in the need for local journalism and am excited to be part of The Press Democrat team,” Murphy said.

The University of Vermont graduate came to Sonoma County late last year with her fiancé and their rescue pup. In between writing assignments, she’s enjoyed hiking and exploring the area.

“I’ve spent much of my first four months here at The Press Democrat identifying talent internally and recruiting journalists from across the country,” said Richard Green, the newsroom’s executive editor and chief content officer of its parent company, Sonoma Media Investments.

“Building the right team is essential to our continued success, and I’m excited Emma is joining us. Covering Sonoma County’s government, with its many agencies, expansive budgets and thousands of employees, is a key beat for us. I know county taxpayers and our subscribers have high interest in what the Board of Supervisors and others do.

“I’m confident Emma will bring a fresh perspective, blended with years of experience, to the job. She loves diving into ambitious topics and tackling complicated stories, and I respect her passion for smart, relevant and unbiased local journalism.”

As she settles into covering Sonoma County, Murphy said her first priority doesn’t involve politicians or county employees.

“I want to hear from readers,” she said. “What do you want to know about your county government? What do you want to see covered in your paper? I’m eager to hear from you.”

Murphy, who started Monday, can be reached at emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @MurphReports.