Petaluma police made two unrelated arrests in cases where a suspect allegedly tried to leave a place of business with stolen goods and was confronted by an employee.

The first incident occurred Wednesday, April 5 at around 6:30 p.m., when police responded to reports of a robbery at Lucky supermarket on Lakeville Street. Officers arrived to learn that a woman had allegedly attempted to leave with merchandise without paying and was confronted by an employee, resulting in a struggle and the employee being assaulted by the suspect.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Jasmine Inong, 29, of Lower Lake, fled the store with the merchandise and sped away in a vehicle. However she was followed into the parking lot by the employee, police said, who provided a description to the responding officers.

Police said a vehicle matching that description was soon found “parked on the shoulder of northbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Lakeville Highway onramp. Inong was inside the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.” She was later booked at the Sonoma County Jail.

The second incident happened Friday, April 7 at around 3:50 p.m., when officers responded to a Subway sandwich shop in the 2600 block of Lakeville Highway on reports of a similar robbery that had just occurred.

In that incident, a woman allegedly attempted to leave the place without paying for items, and was again confronted by an employee. The suspect, later identified as Zurisadai Torres, 23, of Sonoma, “immediately began assaulting the victim and fled the restaurant with the merchandise,” police said. “The victim locked herself inside the restaurant and called 911.”

Officers soon found Torres still inside her vehicle parked near the sandwich shop. She was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Sonoma County Jail. Police said the victim sustained moderate injuries during the confrontation and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

