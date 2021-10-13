Employee’s death at winery near Healdsburg spurs workplace investigation

California Industrial Relations officials are investigating the workplace death of an employee at a winery north of Healdsburg on Tuesday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Salvador Plaza-Centeno, 61, of Windsor, died at the winery where he worked in the 3000 block of Lambert Bridge Road, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Valencia declined to name the business. He said the Department of Industrial Relation’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating.

A responding deputy reported that the man was on top of an open fermentation tank, according to Valencia.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. as “someone having difficulty breathing,” said Chief Marshall Turberville of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, which responded along with the Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics gave the man CPR, according to Turberville. He said the reason for the man’s death was unknown.

California Industrial Relations officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.