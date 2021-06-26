Engineer had discovered ‘major structural damage’ at Surfside condo 3 years before collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — An engineering consultant warned of “major structural damage” at the lower level of the condo tower in Surfside, three years before the building’s collapse this week.

No additional survivors were found overnight at the collapsed tower, but the rescue effort is continuing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava said Saturday morning. Smoke from a persistent fire continues to hamper the work.

The number of missing remained 159, although officials have said some of the people unaccounted for may not have been in the building. The confirmed death toll remained at four.

A 2018 report to the condo association by Morabito Consultants said “failed waterproofing” below the pool deck and entrance drive at Champlain Towers South had led to significant deterioration of the concrete. Replacing the waterproofing would be “extremely expensive,” the report stated, because it would require removal of the concrete slab above it.

“Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” said the report, which was signed by Frank Morabito, the company’s president.

The report was posted on the Town of Surfside’s website, along with inspection reports and other documents on the collapsed building. It’s unclear whether the damage identified in the report was addressed by the condo association or whether it had anything to do with the building’s collapse, which experts have said will require extensive investigation and may involve multiple causes.

The report identified a “major error” in the building’s construction that left it open to water damage. The concrete slab beneath the pool and entrance drive was not sloped, which allowed water to pool on top of it until it evaporated.

Permits posted on the town’s website gave no indication that any work was done to address these defects.

At the Saturday morning news conference, Cava said the county wasn’t aware of the warning in the engineer’s report.

“We are obviously very interested in all of the evidence that’s coming to light and we’re going to be including it in what happens after the rescue,” she said. “In the meantime, we’re taking actions to make sure other buildings are safe.”

Miami-Dade County will conduct an “audit of all buildings at the 40-year point and beyond” over the next 30 days, she said. She and DeSantis said a sister building to the one that collapsed stands in Surfside, having been built by the same developer.

Despite the lack of results overnight, Cava said the rescue work would go on.

“We are continuing our search and rescuers because our first responders believe there’s still a possibility,” she said. “There are crevices, so there is air. They’re able to pick through. But right now obviously we’re trying to stabilize the situation because of the fire and the smoke.”

Using heavy machinery, microphones and search dogs, exhausted rescue workers labored under heavy rain to find survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo.

At a family reunification center set up at the Grand Beach Hotel, the crowd was noticeably smaller than it was Thursday.

“I believe in God’s faith and miracles and the power of prayer,” said Magaly Ramsey, whose mother, Magaly Delgado, is missing, outside the reunification center. “And I have so many family and friends praying. I hope for the best, but at the same time, if she has left this earth, she’s in peace and in God’s arms, and that’s a good outcome in that way and she didn’t feel anything.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, speaking at a Friday evening news conference, said the death toll remained four and the number of people accounted for climbed from 120 to 127. The number unaccounted for remained 159, although this does not necessarily mean they had been in the building at the time.

Cava said search-and-rescue teams have experienced some encouraging signs so far, including “knocking sounds.” These teams have found people in other tragedies still alive in rubble for a week or so after the event, Cava said.

“They see fissures that they could go in. They see places that they could break through,” Cava said.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said the search and rescue teams are continuing to use video cameras, sonar equipment and dogs to find any potential survivors. Large cranes to help remove debris are being brought in starting Friday night, Cominsky said. One crane will be set up Friday night.

The first victim to be identified was Stacie Fang, 54, whose son had been rescued after being heard yelling from under the rubble, according to WSVN-Ch. 7, which cited the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner. She died at Aventura Hospital from blunt force injuries.