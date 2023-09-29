England’s beloved Sycamore Gap tree is felled in ‘act of vandalism’

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage after one of Britain’s most famous trees, a sycamore that stood in a dip in Hadrian’s Wall, was cut down overnight in what authorities described as “an act of vandalism.”

“We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled,” Northumberland National Park said of the beloved tree, known as the Sycamore Gap tree, in a statement that was issued before the arrest.

The teenager was in custody and was assisting with the investigation, the Northumbria Police said Thursday.

Voted Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust awards, the Sycamore Gap tree, located about 100 miles southeast of Edinburgh, was several hundred years old and was featured in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” starring Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman.

Sophie Henderson, a landscape photographer from nearby County Durham, burst into tears when she saw the news about the tree Thursday morning. “It’s devastating,” she said in an interview from the place where the tree had stood, where journalists, police officers and others gathered Thursday afternoon.

“I know a lot of people will say, ‘It’s just a tree,’ but it’s so much more,” she said. “It makes me so angry and upset that somebody would do such a thing to something that’s so special to so many people.” The view, without the tree, looked strange and sad, she said. Just a few weeks ago, she photographed the tree with the northern lights behind it, she said.

Police said in a statement Thursday that a full investigation had commenced to determine who was involved and that the person or people responsible would be brought to justice.

“The events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond,” Superintendent Kevin Waring of the Northumbria Police said in a statement. “An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries.” He added that the investigation was in its early stages.

Jamie Driscoll, mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority, said the tree was part of the soul of people in the north of England. When he visited the fallen tree Thursday, he said he noticed that the cuts appeared to have been made using a heavy-duty chain saw.