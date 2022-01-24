English island seeks a landlord-king who likes solitude, seals and beer

Overseeing a small island dominated by a castle, seals and a pub, an English council is searching for a new king or queen.

Claimants to the ancient throne, can apply for the job through the local government’s website.

The job listing, posted this week by the Barrow Borough Council in Cumbria, is technically seeking someone to run the pub on Piel Island, half a mile off England’s northwestern coast. Winters are wet, travel is limited and an eccentric tradition of naming a king survives at the island’s old pub.

“We’re not talking about St. Lucia or the Hawaiian islands,” said John Murphy, a 73-year-old resident of nearby Walney Island, and the guide of walking tours of the area for four decades. “We’re talking about a small and very isolated island in the north of England.”

The primary responsibility of the position, called a landlord, is to run the pub, called the Ship Inn, and to manage and maintain the island’s roughly 50 acres of grass, rock and sand. Neighbors include four private cottages and a 14th-century castle with a history of medieval monks, Scottish raiders and a pretender to the English throne.

Separate from the announcement, the council described the custom that sets the job apart: “Tradition holds that each new landlord is crowned ‘King of Piel’ in a ceremony of uncertain origin.”

Tony Callister, a member of the council, said Wednesday that the custom would continue.

The origin of the ceremony may be obscure because the pub, said to be more than 300 years old, also has a murky history. It may also be because the title probably originated from a 19th-century pub game and the ceremony involves a lot of beer. Seated in the old chair, outfitted with a rusty helmet and sword, each new landlord gets a gallon of beer poured on their head, Murphy said.

He said the new landlord also swears an oath whose terms include being a good smoker, a good drinker and “to give anyone found dead on the sands free refuge in the pub.”

Callister said some parts of the landlord’s contract would be negotiated with the council, including pay and whether the landlord would have to live on Piel year-round.

Murphy acknowledged that this was all a little weird: “I see that pub from my house every day and I smile every day and think how absurd are we.”