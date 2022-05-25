Engram accused of violating county and campaign protocols in Sonoma County sheriff race

Sonoma County agencies are reviewing a number of complaints alleging Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram and the union representing rank-and-file deputies in his office have violated campaign regulations and county policy in Engram’s bid for sheriff.

The alleged violations involve two aspects of Engram’s campaign activities: his use of photographs of himself in uniform in his campaign materials and deputies with the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association union who are using a specific type of paid time-off to help with Engram’s campaign.

“The county is looking into these complaints, and we are still analyzing them,” said Chief Deputy County Counsel Josh Myers in a Tuesday email.

A screenshot taken Wednesday, May 25, 2022, of Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram’s campaign website. Engram who is running for Sonoma County Sheriff has been accused of violating campaign regulations because he is photographed in a uniform in his campaign literature. Engram denies there is a violation as the patches and a badge on the uniform do not contain a county designation. (Engramforsheriff.com)

Engram has denied either issue constitutes a breach of campaign law, Sheriff’s Office policy or the union’s labor contract.

He said the photos of him in uniform do not include the identifying markers of the Sheriff’s Office, meaning it is not technically his uniform. He also said he has no control over the union and deputies can use their union benefits for whatever is deemed union business.

“I think that it’s a very transparent mudslinging attempt,” Engram said.

One of Engram’s two opponents, former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum, filed formal complaints May 19 with five county agencies about Engram being in uniform in his campaign literature. The agencies include the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight, county administration and county counsel.

“I would just say to that that Carl knows very well, or he should know, that those pictures are not a violation of our government code or our Sheriff’s Office policy and he has filed this complaint solely for political purposes two weeks before the election. It feels kind of dirty to me,” Engram said Wednesday.

Acknowledging that he’s raising these concerns in the midst of ongoing mail-in and in-person voting — just over two weeks before June 7, the final day of voting in the primary race — Tennenbaum said he believes Engram is not genuine about wanting transparency and accountability.

“For the past several months while we've been campaigning, we all talk about embracing oversight,” Tennenbaum said. “To hear him say that, and realize he’s been actively violating a Sheriff’s Office policy, is why I’m motivated now more than ever. You can’t have it both ways.”

In his letter, Tennenbaum pointed to photos on Engram’s campaign website and on large highway signs of him posing in uniform, though the patches and badges have been edited out.

Tennenbaum cites two regulations that bar the exploitation of law enforcement uniforms for political purposes: a Sheriff’s Office policy stating employees “may not wear any part of the uniform, be photographed wearing any part of the uniform” to “endorse, support, oppose or contradict any political campaign or initiative,” and a government code saying, “No officer or employee of a local agency shall participate in political activities of any kind while in uniform.”

Outgoing Sheriff Mark Essick, who has endorsed the assistant sheriff, denies Engram is dressed in a law enforcement uniform in his campaign photos. “He’s not in uniform — he’s in a tan top and a green jacket,” Essick said.

“To be considered a uniform, the attire must include the badge of the agency, the patches of the agency and the color scheme of the top and bottom of the outfit of the agency,” he added.

Engram, Essick said, “intentionally used some kind of photo editing tool to edit out a patch and a badge.”

Engram said, “I didn’t design these posters, to be honest with you, and I’m quite tired of showing my face.”

He added he approved the use of his photo on signs and literature “because I look good in it.”

Tennenbaum was unconvinced.

“The intent is very clear. If you ask any person, 99% of them would say, ‘Oh, that’s the Sheriff’s Office uniform,’” Tennenbaum said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Bill Brockley said the DA’s Office is reviewing Tennebaum’s claims to determine the relevant state statutes and case law.

He said this is the first time he’s seen a complaint of this nature during his decadeslong tenure with the DA’s Office.