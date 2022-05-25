Subscribe

Engram accused of violating county and campaign protocols in Sonoma County sheriff race

EMILY WILDER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2022, 4:47PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

Sonoma County agencies are reviewing a number of complaints alleging Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram and the union representing rank-and-file deputies in his office have violated campaign regulations and county policy in Engram’s bid for sheriff.

The alleged violations involve two aspects of Engram’s campaign activities: his use of photographs of himself in uniform in his campaign materials and deputies with the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association union who are using a specific type of paid time-off to help with Engram’s campaign.

“The county is looking into these complaints, and we are still analyzing them,” said Chief Deputy County Counsel Josh Myers in a Tuesday email.

A screenshot taken Wednesday, May 25, 2022, of Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram’s campaign website. Engram who is running for Sonoma County Sheriff has been accused of violating campaign regulations because he is photographed in a uniform in his campaign literature. Engram denies there is a violation as the patches and a badge on the uniform do not contain a county designation. (Engramforsheriff.com)
A screenshot taken Wednesday, May 25, 2022, of Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram’s campaign website. Engram who is running for Sonoma County Sheriff has been accused of violating campaign regulations because he is photographed in a uniform in his campaign literature. Engram denies there is a violation as the patches and a badge on the uniform do not contain a county designation. (Engramforsheriff.com)

Engram has denied either issue constitutes a breach of campaign law, Sheriff’s Office policy or the union’s labor contract.

He said the photos of him in uniform do not include the identifying markers of the Sheriff’s Office, meaning it is not technically his uniform. He also said he has no control over the union and deputies can use their union benefits for whatever is deemed union business.

“I think that it’s a very transparent mudslinging attempt,” Engram said.

One of Engram’s two opponents, former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum, filed formal complaints May 19 with five county agencies about Engram being in uniform in his campaign literature. The agencies include the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight, county administration and county counsel.

“I would just say to that that Carl knows very well, or he should know, that those pictures are not a violation of our government code or our Sheriff’s Office policy and he has filed this complaint solely for political purposes two weeks before the election. It feels kind of dirty to me,” Engram said Wednesday.

Acknowledging that he’s raising these concerns in the midst of ongoing mail-in and in-person voting — just over two weeks before June 7, the final day of voting in the primary race — Tennenbaum said he believes Engram is not genuine about wanting transparency and accountability.

“For the past several months while we've been campaigning, we all talk about embracing oversight,” Tennenbaum said. “To hear him say that, and realize he’s been actively violating a Sheriff’s Office policy, is why I’m motivated now more than ever. You can’t have it both ways.”

In his letter, Tennenbaum pointed to photos on Engram’s campaign website and on large highway signs of him posing in uniform, though the patches and badges have been edited out.

Tennenbaum cites two regulations that bar the exploitation of law enforcement uniforms for political purposes: a Sheriff’s Office policy stating employees “may not wear any part of the uniform, be photographed wearing any part of the uniform” to “endorse, support, oppose or contradict any political campaign or initiative,” and a government code saying, “No officer or employee of a local agency shall participate in political activities of any kind while in uniform.”

Outgoing Sheriff Mark Essick, who has endorsed the assistant sheriff, denies Engram is dressed in a law enforcement uniform in his campaign photos. “He’s not in uniform — he’s in a tan top and a green jacket,” Essick said.

“To be considered a uniform, the attire must include the badge of the agency, the patches of the agency and the color scheme of the top and bottom of the outfit of the agency,” he added.

Engram, Essick said, “intentionally used some kind of photo editing tool to edit out a patch and a badge.”

Engram said, “I didn’t design these posters, to be honest with you, and I’m quite tired of showing my face.”

He added he approved the use of his photo on signs and literature “because I look good in it.”

Tennenbaum was unconvinced.

“The intent is very clear. If you ask any person, 99% of them would say, ‘Oh, that’s the Sheriff’s Office uniform,’” Tennenbaum said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Bill Brockley said the DA’s Office is reviewing Tennebaum’s claims to determine the relevant state statutes and case law.

He said this is the first time he’s seen a complaint of this nature during his decadeslong tenure with the DA’s Office.

A decision on whether the office will investigate further or criminally prosecute Engram will be made “as soon as we complete the review of the complaint and the statutory law surrounding the complaint,” Brockley said.

He did not offer a timetable.

Separate from Tennenbaum’s complaint, county officials said they are reviewing whether Deputy Sheriffs’ Association members may use their “release time” — a pool of hours secured in the union’s contract with the county that allows members to be paid for time spent on union business like collective bargaining — to campaign for a sheriff candidate.

That release time pool consists of seed hours provided by the county, as well as donated vacation time from other union members.

Engram said he doesn’t know if deputies — whom he estimates make up 40% of his volunteer campaign staff — used release time when they helped him canvass or hang campaign signs. But if they did, he believes it is not a violation of any rules.

Kevin McGoon, vice president of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, insists the deputies who are doing this are in compliance with the union’s labor contract.“The DSA (Deputy Sheriffs’ Association) release time hours ... were used in a manner consistent with both the (union’s contract) and the laws and rules governing collective bargaining in California,” he said.

“’Release time’ is designated for union members to be relieved of work to perform union business activities. The DSA, as well as other county unions, can use their release time hours as they see fit to accomplish union activities,” McGoon added.

However, officials suggested it’s not so cut and dry.

Sonoma County Human Resources Director Christina Cramer said county risk management is still “reviewing the question of whether and the extent to which ‘campaign activity’ is permitted under the relevant release time provisions.”

The definition of “association business” as outlined in the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association’s labor contract is “Association Executive Board meetings, conventions, seminars or other association events, all of which must be related to employer-employee relations and involving matters solely pertaining to the bargaining units covered by this memorandum of understanding.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.

Emily Wilder

Criminal justice and public safety, The Press Democrat  

Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette