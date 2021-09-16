Subscribe

Enjoy wine with a history lesson at 10 Sonoma Valley wineries

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 16, 2021, 4:50PM
When lifelong Sonoma Valley resident Gail Hardin recommends local wineries for her grown kids and their friends to visit, she tells them, “You should go check out Bartholomew (Estate). That’s where your momma was born.”

She arrived in the world as Gail Ann Hardister in the summer of 1956, when the local hospital was located in the same 1922 hacienda-style building now occupied by Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery. She shares the distinction with other baby boomers born there during the 1940s and ’50s, when Sonoma Valley Hospital leased the property in rural east Sonoma.

Bartholomew Estate is among many tasting rooms in the Valley of the Moon – from Kenwood to the Carneros-region south of town – located in repurposed buildings with rich histories and storied pasts. Some are reportedly haunted.

From a former one-room schoolhouse with a belltower to an historic, pre-cut saltbox home that came around Cape Horn from Sweden, tasting rooms across the valley are as diverse as their flights of wine.

“Old places tell the story of our past,” said Patricia Cullinan, president of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society. “That connection enriches people’s experiences.”

She pointed to the various wine experiences that are popular today – food and wine pairings, wine and art appreciation – but said there’s nothing quite like a tasting room that’s been repurposed from the past. “It’s an adaptive reuse,” she said.

Hardin, 65, appreciates efforts to restore old buildings “and make them a new thing.” The mother of three and grandmother of five enjoys her unique link to local history.

Historic photos hang on the wall at Larson Family Winery in Schellville on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Oenophiles and history buffs alike can spend a weekend, or longer, sampling fine wine and discovering connections to the past. Sonoma Valley is home to some 75 tasting rooms, although a few have closed during the coronavirus pandemic, said Nicole Garzino, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, a nonprofit trade organization.

As vineyards turn brilliant hues of red, yellow and orange, autumn is an ideal time to visit Sonoma Valley. Plus, September is California Wine Month, a time to celebrate the wine-grape harvest.

The following are 10 tasting rooms with a special link to history that serve world-class wines from repurposed locations. COVID-19 safety protocols are enforced, with some tastings offered outdoors. Several waive wine tasting fees with wine purchases. Be sure to check the winery’s website for more information as most require reservations.

Kenwood

Muscardini Cellars: Located in Kenwood, the Muscardini tasting room is housed in the historic Los Guilicos School, a one-room schoolhouse that welcomed Kenwood youngsters more than 120 years ago. Although now featuring an addition, the exterior of the schoolhouse is authentic. The interior was updated, but framed old-time photos serve as a reminder of the past: solemn-faced students at their desks and an outdoor shot of the vintage school. The location was once a boarding house and a hardware store. Wine tasting: $25. 9380 Highway 12, Kenwood. 707-933-9305, muscardinicellars.com

Glen Ellen

Beresini Winery: In nearby Glen Ellen, it’s easy to spot the tasting room for Beresini, a small, family-owned winery based at Black Dog Ranch in Napa’s Carneros-region. Located within the art-filled walls of a 22-foot-tall wine barrel dating to the 1880s, the tasting room offers a unique wine country setting. The related 19th century winery stood across the street at what’s now Jack London Village. Look for the spigot outside the barrel. Wine tasting: $20. 14300 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 415-531-5003, beresinivineyards.com

Eric Ross Winery: Right next to Beresini, the Eric Ross tasting room is in an historic building that was an equipment shed/carriage house for the circa 1880s winery across the street. In more recent decades, starting in the early 1970s, Jack London biographer Russ Kingman and his wife, Winnie, ran a bookstore and museum dedicated to the author/adventurer, whose Beauty Ranch (now a state historic park) is a few miles away. The wooden facade today looks much as it did, minus the shelves of books the Kingmans displayed outside their shop. Wine tasting: $30. 14300 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 707-939-8525, ericross.com

Tasting room staff Grant Wood, left, and Jackie Sotelo, center, assist customers Jeana Partington, second from left, and Mitchell and Adrie Miles, right, at the Bedrock Winery tasting room at the historic Hooker House in Sonoma on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Sonoma

Bartholomew Estate: Located on the property where the first private vineyard in Sonoma was planted in 1832, Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery is within Bartholomew Park, a private, protected 375-acre space operated by the nonprofit Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation; profits from wine sales support the park. The two-story building that houses the tasting room was originally built as an inmate hospital for the Industrial Farm for Delinquent Women that was on the grounds, and then was used by Sonoma Developmental Center as a treatment facility for epileptics. It was the local hospital from the mid-1940s to 1957, then repurposed as a convalescent home before its conversion to a winery. Wine tasting: $30. 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma. 707-509-0540, bartholomewestate.com

Bedrock Wine Company: The Sonoma League for Historic Preservation operated a museum in the 1852 home of Civil War General Joseph Hooker for many years, after earlier using the quaint property as the Vasquez House tearoom and library of historic records. Bedrock now hosts a tasting room at the historic Hooker House, tucked into the El Paseo courtyard on the Sonoma Plaza. It’s a fitting locale, since Bedrock produces wine from an historic Sonoma Valley vineyard founded in 1854 by Hooker and fellow Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman. Wine tasting: $30. 414 First St. E., Sonoma. 707-343-1478, bedrockwineco.com

Three Sticks Wines: Just steps off the Sonoma Plaza, the Three Sticks tasting room is in an historic adobe home built in 1842 for Salvador Vallejo, brother of Sonoma’s founder, General Mariano Vallejo. Insurgents reportedly seized the home during the Bear Flag Revolt. The tasting room is located in the original dining room. Three Sticks earned a 2016 Historic Preservation Award from the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation for restoring and maintaining the character of the building, a California Historical Landmark. Wine tasting: $60. 143 W. Spain St., Sonoma. 707-996-3328, threestickswines.com

Pangloss Cellars: On a corner location on the Sonoma Plaza, Pangloss Cellars offers wine tasting in the 119-year-old G.H. Hotz Building, originally a department store. Today it’s an elegant wine lounge restored to its original design, complete with hand-sawn beams. Like Three Sticks, Pangloss earned a 2016 Historic Preservation Award from the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation for returning the stately building to its original glory, including chiseling away layers of interior plaster to reveal the original stone walls. Wine tasting: $30. 35 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-933-8565, panglosscellars.com

Highway 12 Winery: One look and it’s clear the Highway 12 tasting room dates to the 19th century. Located in the red J.G. Marcy Stable constructed in 1886, the building also features a workshop used by Marcy, a local plumber. The gabled building has had reincarnations including a hair salon, fine art gallery and antiques store. Find it at the rear of the Sonoma Court Shops on the Sonoma Plaza. Wine tasting: $20. 27 E. Napa St., Suite S, Sonoma. 707-935-8815, highway12winery.com

Larson Family Winery: A large mural in the tasting room at Larson Family Winery celebrates its history from a dairy farm to the host of the largest rodeo in Northern California from 1928 to the ’50s, to its evolution as a winery some 40 years ago. Five generations have called the rural Carneros-region property home. The tasting room, a former barn, features rodeo memorabilia and old-time photos of cowboys, cowgirls and horses. Wine tasting: $30. 23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma. 707-938-3031, larsonfamilywinery.com

Cline Cellars: The picturesque, 350-acre Cline Cellars in southernmost Sonoma Valley showcases a past as a dairy farm and horse ranch. The tasting room is in the original two-story 1850s farmhouse, and several ponds are reminders of the property’s history as a carp farm in the 1800s. As a bonus, Cline is home to the California Missions Museum. It’s not historic, but it features scale models of the state’s 21 missions crafted for the 1939 World’s Fair on Treasure Island, plus historic artifacts, artwork and memorabilia. Wine tasting: $15. 24737 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. 707-940-4044, clinecellars.com

