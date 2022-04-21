Environmental activists talk climate change at Women in Conversation event

Two well-known climate change activists shared their experiences fighting for the environment during a discussion Wednesday on the timely topic, urging people to take up action to slow the impacts on the planet.

Winona LaDuke, who lives and works on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota and has helped lead the charge against the fossil fuel industry, said people need to take agency over the future of the environment. She warned that humanity is at a crossroads and the choices people make today could cause irreparable damage to the environment in the future.

She challenged the packed house at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa to do better with simple acts like buying local and growing their own food.

“It's going to take all of us doing our part,” LaDuke said. “These are epic times. Do your best.”

Jamie Margolin, a leader in the youth climate movement, encouraged people to get involved with grassroots groups working to push climate action and said the burden to make changes should be on everyone.

The discussion, part of the Women in Conversation series co-sponsored by The Press Democrat, comes as people celebrate Earth Day on Friday and as Sonoma County and much of the West continues to grapple with extreme drought, rising temperatures and worsening fire conditions.

LaDuke and Margolin provided tips on how people can better prepare for worsening climate, become more resilient and better support the environmental movement during a question and answer portion moderated by Melissa Pitkin, education and outreach director for conservation group Point Blue.

They also encouraged people to be hopeful and said protecting the environment is a long-term effort.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.