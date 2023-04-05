EPA to tighten limits on mercury and other pollutants from power plants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday it would require coal- and oil-fired power plants to reduce emissions of several hazardous air pollutants, including mercury, a neurotoxin that can cause developmental problems in infants and children.

The proposed rule from the Environmental Protection Agency has two broad policy aims: reduce dangerous toxins in the environment while also encouraging the transition away from coal-burning power plants and toward cleaner energy sources like solar and wind.

The proposal sets up a likely legal battle with the coal industry and several Republican-led states, which fought to block a previous effort to regulate mercury under the Obama administration. The Obama-era rule, which took effect in 2012, was credited with reducing mercury emissions by about 90%.

However, the EPA found that mercury coming from power plants still posed a risk to human health. So the new rule aims to strengthen the limits for mercury emissions from affected coal-burning power plants by 70%. It also would further restrict other toxic pollutants like lead, nickel and arsenic.

Michael Regan, the EPA administrator, said in a statement that the rule would not be expensive for plant operators to implement because of new technologies that are available for monitoring and controlling of emissions.

The new Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule would not directly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that are driving climate change. But it is one of several recent EPA regulations targeting toxins emitted from smokestacks and coal ash ponds that could have that effect indirectly, by making coal plants too costly to operate.

The EPA estimated the health benefits over the lifetime of the rule would be between $2.4 billion and $3 billion, from the prevention of deaths or hospitalizations for respiratory and cardiovascular disease. The agency put the estimated cost to the industry of complying with the rule at between $230 million and $300 million.

The EPA will accept public comments on the proposed rule for 60 days and will hold a public hearing before a final rule would take effect, most likely next year. Many Republican lawmakers are expected to oppose the rule.