Equine art and rehabilitation: meet 20-year-old horse painter Harley

The artist wasn’t feeling it.

It was midmorning, and he hadn’t yet finished his breakfast. At first he hesitated before approaching his canvas. Then he futzed with the leopard print sheet laid out to protect his materials. He briefly declined to take up the brush.

But lured by the loving voice of his friend, Jean Barbieri, he took the brush and began making strokes against the canvas. Pleased, Barbieri, 76, did a quick snap of a clicker in her hand and handed the artist a treat from the pouch on her belt. Then she told the artist he was a good boy and rubbed his nose.

The artist is Harley, a 20-year-old buckskin quarter horse.

‘I wasn’t there to use him’

“Sometimes we paint every day, sometimes five canvases at a time,” Barbieri said. “He puts on a few strokes, I put it in the sun to dry, then he puts on another color.”

From the moment Barbieri put a brush in Harley’s mouth about two years ago, she said her friend has taken to it.

“He gets it. He just loves it,” she said.

Harley came to Barbieri more than 14 years ago. Barbieri was relatively new to horses. She had owned just one other and that was only briefly.

She thought she wanted a reining horse — one who was keen to perform the athletic and agile moves around an arena, stopping and starting, and competing. But that wasn’t Harley — in temperament or condition. He had ongoing medical issues and he sustained injuries.

“It wasn’t for us,” Barbieri said.

They tried the mellower Cowboy Dressage, but that, too, failed to interest Harley all that much. And Barbieri truly wanted to find something they both could enjoy, not something Harley would simply endure for her.

“I always like the companionship of a horse,” she said. “I wasn’t there to use him.”

But he needed exercise and he needed stimulation as his medical issues were addressed. Gentle walks didn’t seem to cut it. As Barbieri started to look at rehab activities, she decided to try to teach Harley some tricks.

“I met a gal who taught all kind of tricks in the movies. She told me ‘This horse needs something to do while he’s rehabbing,’” she said.

And a little thing called the internet provided a wealth of options. Barbieri watched videos on how to work with horses, how to teach them tricks and lead them through activities. She learned what Harley responded to and what he didn’t. And what he responded to was her.

“Anybody who wants their horse to do this, you have to spend time and have patience with them,” she said. Sit in the paddock, hang around, talk.

“They have to spend time with you, the horse has to like you, they have to bond with you,” she said. “He has to think you are the greatest thing in the world.”

Their bond is such that Barbieri doesn’t use a halter or a lead rope. She just talks to Harley. When he does a task well, she pinches the clicker and hands him a treat.

“He’s very smart. He catches on very easily,” she said. “He is pretty fearless and curious.”

On this morning, the harshest word she uses is “phooey” when Harley pushes his nose into my phone while I try to record him. But even then, Barbieri can’t manage to sound harsh with her friend.

“I was always the one (talking) about the connection with the horse,” she said. “I always got razzed about how much time I spend with him, always talking with him. They say ‘Well, you talk too much to your horse,’ but I’m sorry, I talk to all my animals and he knows words because I talk to him.”

“He’s my best friend,” she said, before promptly adding with a chuckle “next to my husband.”

‘This is magic’

On Tuesday morning, Harley picked up rubber bath ducks from the ground and returned them to a bin Barbieri held. When the blue bin was almost full, his nose knocked it from Barbieri’s hands — giving me the distinct feeling he knew darned well that he’d get another round of treats with a second round of ducky pickups.

Next he picked out letters, pushing his nose to A, B, Cs attached to a fence on command: “Touch the yellow C.” He played fetch. He gave kisses on request and gave Barbieri “hugs,” a move that looked something like his resting his chin on her shoulder between outstretched arms.

And he painted.

“When I found the painting, it was like, ‘This is magic for him,’“ she said. “He loves it.”

Barbieri, who dabbles in painting herself, started out giving Harley old wallpaper brushes to use. She soon found his skills and tastes were more refined.

She selects the colors, dabs the brushes into the nontoxic water-based paint and hands the brush to Harley. Barbieri then holds the canvas at about eye-level and Harley nods his head, bringing the brush — which is pinched between his teeth — in contact with the canvas.

When he’s finished, he drops it onto the leopard print sheet.

An art critic might describe the resulting swathes of color as “bold” and “powerful.” They are. They are also curiously beautiful — in part because we know a horse painted them, but also because they are just cool looking.

On this day, Barbieri started with some blues and moved to whites. When Harley got a little paint on his nose, Barbieri paused to wipe him clean. She talked to him constantly, giving him praise or the occasional instruction, and lots of encouragement.

“It makes my heart sing just to see him having so much fun,” she said. “It just makes me happy to be out here with him.”

‘This is what he was made to be’

When a painting is complete, Barbieri affixes a brief bio of Harley on the back of the canvas. She signs his name in black. This proves tricky because when asked which way is up on some of his finished work, Barbieri insists that is up to the person looking at it. So that means sometimes Harley’s moniker is upside down in the top left corner instead of right side up on the lower right. Harley seems not to mind.

Barbieri applies a varnish to the surface to keep the art from fading. She houses the completed pieces in her studio in her home in Santa Rosa. They are starting to accumulate.

Sometimes he paints five days a week. During the coronavirus pandemic, he has become “prolific,” according to Barbieri. So much so that she has started to look into ways to sell his works and give the money to charity. She is looking into setting something up to benefit Sonoma Community Animal Response Team, an organization set up after the disastrous 2017 wildfires to help local animal response during emergencies and disasters.

But that is still in the works. Barbieri doesn’t do this for money or attention. She does it for love.

“This is the best part of our life right now,” she said. “This is what he was made to be.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.