Erased from a Davos photo, a Ugandan climate activist is back in the picture

KAMPALA, Uganda — A young climate activist, Vanessa Nakate, had just sat down for lunch at the gathering of the global elite in Davos, Switzerland, in January last year when she saw the photo that would catapult her to global fame — not for what it showed, but for what it did not.

Her, to be precise.

Just hours before, Nakate, a 24-year-old Ugandan, had participated in a news conference at the World Economic Forum with four white activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg. But when The Associated Press released a picture of the five from the event, Nakate had been cropped out.

The omission shocked and saddened Nakate, who in a tearful 10-minute video posted on Twitter denounced the “racism” in the global environmental movement and the erasure of Black and African voices from conversations around climate activism, even as their communities and countries are disproportionately affected by the crisis.

“I felt like I had wasted time going to Davos,” she said in a recent interview in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. “I felt that I shouldn’t have been at the news conference.”

Yet her presence at the event and her choked-up reaction afterward elicited a response that reverberated across the world. Her Twitter posts on the issue were liked and retweeted hundreds of thousands of times. The AP, which apologized to her both publicly and privately, said it would expand diversity training for its journalists and editors worldwide.

And by the time Nakate’s flight landed in Uganda a day after she posted her video, she had solidified her place as a leading voice among young Africans passionately arguing for action against climate change.

“I think what really helped me become what I am today is the fact that I spoke up and the fact that people responded with support,” said Nakate, who describes herself as “a fighter for the people and the planet.” Her book, “A Bigger Picture: My Fight to Bring a New African Voice to the Climate Crisis,” will be published in November.

Although being edited out of the photo was not an ideal way for people to find out about her work, she said it was certainly a turning point.

The AP, which called the decision a “terrible mistake,” said the picture had been edited to create a close-up of Thunberg and to remove a building that was behind Nakate. But the deletion of the sole Black activist from the image highlighted both racial injustice globally and the disproportionate effects that climate change and other environmental issues are having on countries that are predominantly home to people of color.

The climate crisis “has a racial issue,” said Nakate, who appears soft-spoken by nature but is not one to shy away from debate. “You cannot have climate justice without racial justice. It isn’t justice if it doesn’t include everyone.”

Even though Africa produces a relatively low level of greenhouse gas emissions, the continent’s people remain particularly vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis. Changes in climatic patterns have brought desert locusts endangering food security in East Africa, cyclones devastating lives in southern Africa and threats to the Nile’s critical water supply.

In Uganda, a verdant and landlocked East African nation, communities have in recent years suffered the consequences of adverse weather patterns. That has led to protracted dry spells and devastating floods and landslides, with a loss of homes, crops and businesses.

“People have waged war against nature, and a war against nature means a war against people themselves,” Nakate told students at an international school on the outskirts of Kampala on a recent morning. “Sadly those who are least responsible face the biggest challenges of this crisis.”

Nakate grew up in Kampala, where her father was the head of a political district. At the family’s home in the Kitintale neighborhood, photos of Nakate in her university graduation gown dot the living room — a testament, she said, of her parents’ emphasis on educating her and her four younger siblings and giving them a bright future.

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate stands for a portrait at her home in Kampala, Uganda, March 24, 2021. When Nakate was cropped out of a wire photo featuring her and four white activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2020, it drew attention that she now uses to expand her work in Uganda and beyond. (Esther Ruth Mbabaz/The New York Times)

She chanced upon environmental activism in 2018 after graduating with a business degree from Makerere University. With no job lined up, Nakate volunteered with the Rotary Club organization, where she was researching the biggest challenges facing local areas and how she could help. That was when she realized that climate change was not some distant threat, but a problem that at that very moment was eating away at communities and destroying livelihoods.