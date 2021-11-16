Eric Padgett remembered for ‘community above self’

Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass celebrated by Reverend Alvin Villaruel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at St. Francis Solano Church, 300 W. Napa St., Sonoma. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. before the funeral mass. A procession will lead all to a celebration of Eric’s life immediately following mass at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building located at 126 First St. W., Sonoma.

Eric Thomas Padgett died Nov. 3 after a nearly 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 38.

Eric was remembered by family and friends this week as a loving husband, dedicated father of four and tireless member of the community whose work as a first responder and volunteer in Sonoma Valley will not soon be forgotten.

“Eric was just so helpful,” said friend and colleague Spencer Andreis, battalion chief with Sonoma Valley Fire. “That was who he was as a person — just wanted to help in whatever way that could be.”

Summed up Andreis: “He was the epitome of putting family and community above self.”

Eric Padgett was born June 7, 1983 to Debra Monroe of Spokane, Washington and Gary Padgett of Sonoma. He grew up in the Sonoma Valley, attending Prestwood Elementary School and Altimira Middle School, before graduating in 2001 from Sonoma Valley High, where he was active in the FFA, band and cheerleading programs.

In 2002, Eric married Jessica Cramer and the couple went on to have four children – Shelby, Travis, Jayden and Alyson.

Eric’s passion for helping others inevitably spilled over into his work life. In 2003, he joined the Sonoma Valley fire program, eventually becoming a firefighter at the Eldridge Fire Department and a member of the Sonoma Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association. He’d also worked as a 911 dispatcher for the California Highway Patrol and as a public safety officer at the Yountville Veterans Home.

Jessica said his desire to uplift the community is what led him to wear so many hats.

“He wanted to be the firefighter responding to a call, or the dispatch to a call, or the adult giving back to youth,” said Jessica. “If he could give the kids who fell through the cracks a brighter day, that’s what he was all about.”

Eric was active in local swimming programs, a regular at Pop Warner football games, president of the Sonoma Valley Girls Softball Association, and a member of the board of directors for the Field of Dreams, the nonprofit which operates the youth sports fields at the end of First Street West. For his kids who attended St. Francis Solano School, he could be found working the lunch line and chaperoning field trips; when his older kids transitioned to Justin-Siena High School, he’d be on hand keeping the book at softball games and working the scoreboard at football games.

Jessica recalled that, when Eric first got sick, instead of feeling sorry for himself, it spurred him to “do even more stuff for the community.”

“He went down to help put on the last Fourth of July (fireworks show, staged by the volunteer firefighters) and he was super sick,” Jessica said. “And the other firefighters were like, ‘What are you doing here?!’”

No cancer was powerful enough to keep him from being there for his children. There were times when he’d be scheduled for a chemotherapy treatment, “and he would tell them his daughter had a softball game at 4:30 and he would have to be there,” said Jessica.

“He would have the chemo running through him from a chemo pack and no one (at the game) would even know.”

Ronalee Davis, a longtime friend of the Padgett family, reached out to the Index-Tribune with a story of Eric’s indefatigable efforts fighting the 2017 wildfires in the Glen Ellen area.

Davis and her husband were helping a friend on Dunbar Road when the fires drew so close they had to evacuate immediately. But when the couple reached their rendezvous point, their friend was nowhere to be found. Three days later, the flames had taken most of Dunbar Road, the area was completely closed off, and their friend was still missing. They feared the worst.

“Then we ran into Eric at the gas station with another fireman, and they looked horribly worn out,” wrote Davis. She told him about their lost friend — and Eric said he’d give it his best.

“The next day our friend’s wife’s cellphone rang from an unknown number and it was him — and he was alive! You never saw such tears of joy,” wrote Davis in an email, explaining that while the fire had been beaten back, her friend was stranded on Dunbar with no vehicle or phone – until Eric found him safe and sound.

“This is a first responder who, along with the many others, saved most of our valley,” Davis said. “We will never forget that.”

Andreis recalled being on the interview panel nearly 20 years ago when Eric was first applying to the fire program.

“We asked the question, ‘Why do you want to do this job?’” said Andreis. “And I remember him saying, ‘Because I want to give back to the community.’

“Out of anybody, he has spoken volumes on that,” said Andreis. “He not only met that expectation, but exceeded it.”

Perhaps Eric’s father, Gary Padgett, put it best:

“He was my son and a friend to most of the Valley,” he wrote to the Index-Tribune. “All I can add to what you already have, is that the Valley lost someone who really cared.”

Eric is survived by his wife Jessica Cramer Padgett; his four children Shelby, Travis, Jayden and Alyson; his father Gary Padgett; mother Debra Monroe; grandfather-in-law Dale Downing; mother-in-law Tami Cramer and Nikki Aquino; brother Sean Padgett (Hope); brother-in-law Dustin Cramer (Shannon); sister-in-law Brittany Chinaglia (Antonio); sister-in-law Brittany Curran (Travis); brother-in-law Tyler Cramer; brother-in-law Coleton Cramer and sister-in-law Jordan Cramer (Austin). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, his Sonoma Valley Fire family, his California Highway Patrol family and his softball family.

A scholarship fund has been set up for Eric’s children. Donations can be made to the Padgett Family Scholarship Fund at Exchange Bank located at 435 W. Napa St. in Sonoma in his name. Checks can also be mailed to P.O. Box 2114, Sonoma, Ca 95476. All proceeds will go toward his children’s education.