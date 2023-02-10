The Sonoma County Library Commission has appointed Erika Thibault as the library system’s new director, officials announced.

A Santa Rosa resident, Thibault has worked as interim director since July 2022, when previous director Ann Hammond retired.

The commission approved her appointment during its Feb. 1 meeting.

Thibault was hired as deputy director in 2021 after moving to Sonoma County from the Los Angeles Public Library system. There, as a western area manager, she coordinated programs and services for 12 branches, according to the commission.

“Sonoma County’s library system has doubled in size in less than 10 years,” Thibault said. “We have growing pains to face but need consistent leadership to keep the ship moving.”

“I am delighted to continue working with Erika,” Deborah Doyle, chair of the Library Commission, said in the announcement of Thibault’s appointment. “I believe she has the exact balance of experience and skills the library needs. She was clearly the strongest candidate in our nationwide executive search.”

During her tenure as an interim director, Thibault achieved the library system’s long-term goal of all 12 regional libraries opening Sundays, according to the commission.

She takes on this new role amid a forward-moving wave that began in 2016 after 72% of Sonoma County voters approved Measure Y — a one-eighth cent sales tax to support the library system. It spans 12 regional libraries, two community libraries, a mobile library, and multiple special collections.

Using the library’s reimagining plan as a guide, her goal is to continue to bring library services to underserved areas including Bodega Bay, Boyes Hot Springs and Guerneville, among others, Thibault said.

Another focus of hers is transforming facilities into “21st century libraries” by adding maker spaces and expanding media creation resources for young people through the addition of cameras and recording equipment for podcasting and video editing.

Basing her efforts on the community’s needs, Thibault said she also plans to expand library programs and include classes that address education, health and citizenship status.

Thibault will continue to lead discussions with the city of Santa Rosa about the new Roseland library, set to be the biggest in the county’s system.

She said she is also working with other community partners in an effort to increase funding, including the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation.

“We’re at the cusp of greatness,” Thibault said.

Fun Facts about Erika Thibault – Thibault is a Navy brat and has lived all over the country – She speaks 3 languages: French, German, and Serbo-Croatian –Thibault is an amateur potter. She can typically be found in the studio creating plates and mugs.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.