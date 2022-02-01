Error nulls committee vote on downtown Santa Rosa sculpture

The Santa Rosa Art in Public Places Committee will need to revisit a controversial decision to limit the number of languages that will appear in a sculpture slotted for the city’s square after city staff subsequently found there were not enough “aye” votes to pass the motion.

The error occurred during a Santa Rosa Art in Public Places Committee special meeting on Jan. 10 intended for the committee to decide which languages and words would appear on Unum, a $300,000 stainless steel sculpture that will be build in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square.

Three of the four committee members present during the meeting voted to proceed with a list of 17 languages for the sculpture, 15 of which represented those most commonly spoken in Santa Rosa households.

Two other languages, Southern Pomo and Coast Miwok, were added by a community advisory group tasked to set the criteria for which languages would be included in the sculpture.

The three votes to approve the list of 17 languages, which were deemed sufficient for the motion to pass during the meeting, came in the face of public comments from community members who urged the committee to expand the list to include Hebrew and Japanese, among other languages.

After the vote, local residents argued that the sculpture, named after the Latin word for “oneness,” would represent exclusion due to the committee’s failure to modify the list of languages to be more inclusive of the community.

Then, in response to inquiries about how to appeal the committee’s decision, city staff found that the three affirmative votes were insufficient.

“Four affirmative votes, or a majority of the full seven-member committee, are required for a motion to pass,” a City of Santa Rosa news release said Tuesday.

The procedural error means the topic will need to come before the committee once again, though a date for that meeting had not been selected as of Tuesday morning, Santa Rosa Arts & Culture Manager Tara Thompson said.

When that meeting does happen, city staff will propose that the committee expands the list of languages that will appear on the sculpture to include the top 30 languages spoken in Santa Rosa as identified by U.S. Census Bureau data.

“This allows for more inclusivity while respecting the original process recommended by the community advisory group,” the city new release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.