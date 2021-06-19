EU recommends opening to Americans to rescue the summer

BRUSSELS — The European Union recommended on Friday that its member states lift the ban on nonessential travel for visitors from the United States, a move sure to be welcomed by Americans eager to travel to the Continent after more than a year of tight restrictions.

The recommendation is nonbinding, and each member state can decide what regulations, including quarantines, to impose on visitors. Americans have been mainly banned from Europe as the United States grappled with one of the highest caseloads in the world.

The opening is also expected to provide relief for southern European countries that are very dependent on tourism, including Italy and Portugal. Those countries pressed the European Commission to act so that the entire summer tourist season would not be hurt by the absence of Americans, who are considered relatively big spenders.

The decision comes just days after President Joe Biden’s visit to Brussels, where he met with top EU officials.

But despite vows of mutual affection between Biden and the officials, travel remains one-sided. Europeans are still barred from entering the United States for nonessential travel even if they have been fully vaccinated, following a sweeping travel ban announced by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and extended in January by Biden.

The formal decision Friday was made by Europe’s economy ministers, who agreed to add the United States to a list of countries considered safe from an epidemiological point of view. That means that travelers from those countries should be free to enter the bloc, even if they are not fully vaccinated, on the basis of a negative PCR test for an active coronavirus infection.

But the EU cannot compel member nations to open to American visitors. Each country is free to keep or impose more stringent restrictions, such as an obligation to quarantine upon arrival or to undergo a series of further tests.

Countries like Greece and Spain, more heavily dependent on tourism, already moved in recent weeks to reopen to tourists from outside the EU, including from the United States. The European Commission criticized those early moves.

More open travel last summer between European countries was blamed for deadly surges in cases.

But more than half of EU residents have now received at least one vaccine shot, creating better conditions for opening economies and restoring freer travel. Still, worries remain about opening up while highly contagious new variants, like the one known as Delta, are spreading.

“Bringing back travel between continents is a good thing, but it is not risk-free,” said Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s top virologists and a government adviser. “Loosening travel restrictions during the summer period will inevitably lead to the spread of the Delta variant, also in countries where it is not established yet.”

Still, Van Ranst said he did not expect a major surge in COVID-19 cases like that last fall, but he insisted on the importance of a second vaccine dose to provide adequate protection.

Jean-Michel Dogné, a professor at the University of Namur in Belgium and an adviser to the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, praised the decision to open up to travelers from the United States because America “is vaccinating a lot, and with vaccines that are effective against the Delta variant.”

But he also cautioned against opening up too much and too quickly.

“We are in an intermediary situation,” he said. “The vaccination campaign is advancing, but we need to follow the situation very closely and be ready to reintroduce restrictions.”

To do so, the bloc has maintained a so-called emergency brake, a legal tool that allows it to quickly impose more restrictive measures.

From left: Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, President Joe Biden and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, during the EU summit in Brussels, June 15, 2021. The European Union is recommending that its 27 member nations lift a ban on nonessential travel from the United States, but each country will decide for itself. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

In spring 2020, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the EU largely blocked the arrival of external travelers. There were a few exceptions for nations that fulfilled specific criteria, including low infection rates, as well as more general conditions, like the overall response to COVID-19 and the reciprocity of outside countries in welcoming European visitors.

By introducing these less precise requirements, the bloc gained more discretion in choosing which countries to include in the list. China fulfills the quantitative criteria, but the entry of Chinese travelers is conditional upon reciprocity, though the EU economy ministers approved dropping the reciprocity requirement on Friday for Hong Kong and Macao. The reciprocity requirement seems to have been dropped in the case of the United States.