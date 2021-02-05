Eugenio Martinez, Watergate burglar pardoned by Reagan, dies at 98

Eugenio Martínez, a Cuban exile who worked for the CIA, sought to overthrow Fidel Castro and inadvertently helped topple another political leader, Richard M. Nixon, after being arrested with four other burglars at the Watergate office building, died Jan. 30 at his daughter's home in Minneola, Fla. He was 98.

His death was announced by Children of the Brigade 2506, which did not cite a cause. The group is named for the CIA-sponsored Cuban exiles who attempted to topple Castro's regime at the Bay of Pigs in 1961. Martínez said he was a part of the bungled invasion, which ended with the capture or death of anti-communist forces waiting in vain for backup.

"I can't help seeing the whole Watergate affair as a repetition of the Bay of Pigs," he told Harper's magazine in 1974. "The invasion was a fiasco for the United States and a tragedy for the Cubans."

Martínez was the last surviving Watergate burglar, often described as one of the "foot soldiers" in the 1972 break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington. The arrest of the burglars led to congressional investigations and, ultimately, to Nixon's resignation on Aug. 9, 1974, as he acknowledged that he did not have the votes to escape impeachment.

Aside from Nixon himself, who was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford, Martínez was the only person embroiled in the scandal to receive a pardon, which President Ronald Reagan signed in 1983. In his telling, he had been duped into participating in the burglary by Howard Hunt, a former CIA officer who helped plan the Bay of Pigs invasion before becoming a White House "plumber," tasked with plugging leaks and sabotaging Nixon's enemies.

By the time he met Hunt in 1971, Martínez had been working with the CIA for a decade, smuggling guns and ammunition into Cuba and ferrying people to and from the country by boat. Those maritime missions stopped in the mid-1960s, when the agency put him on a part-time retainer of $100 a month, according to a CIA memo. But over lunch in Miami on the 10th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs, Hunt told him that the effort to liberate Cuba was not over.

"You're going to be active again," he said.

A few months later, Hunt enlisted Martínez for a clandestine operation, a "national security" job that was said to involve an alleged traitor. In fact, the mission was to break into the office of psychiatrist Lewis Fielding and dig up dirt on one of his patients, Daniel Ellsberg, who had embarrassed the Nixon administration by leaking the Pentagon Papers, the U.S. government's top-secret history of the Vietnam War.

"I have learned since that anyone who dissents can be called - even falsely - a traitor," Martínez told the Miami Herald in 1997. "But at the time I was happy. We had received help to free Cuba; now I could help the United States."

Martínez broke into Fielding's office on Sept. 3, 1971, working with two fellow Bay of Pigs veterans, including his longtime friend Bernard Barker. As Martínez recalled it, Hunt celebrated by opening a bottle of champagne, even though they found nothing significant. He soon recruited Martínez and Barker for another break-in, this time to look for evidence that Cuba and other foreign governments were donating to George McGovern's presidential campaign.

Their target was the DNC headquarters on the sixth floor of the Watergate building, where the burglars were arrested by plainclothes police officers early on June 17, 1972, after a security guard noticed masking tape covering locks on a stairwell door.

"There was no floor plan of the building; no one knew the disposition of the elevators, how many guards there were, or even what time the guards checked the building. . . . There weren't even any contingency plans," Martínez told Harper's. It didn't help, he said, that he was "not feeling too good" on the evening of the burglary: "I had just gotten my divorce that day and had gone from the court to the airport and from the airport to the Watergate."

Along with Martínez and Barker, the burglary team included Frank Sturgis and Virgilio González, two other Miamians who said they had participated in CIA operations against Castro. A fifth burglar, James McCord Jr., was a retired CIA officer working for Nixon's campaign organization, the Committee for the Re-Election of the President.

The Washington Post reported that the men wore rubber surgical gloves and were carrying bugging devices, lock picks, cameras and "three pen-sized tear gas guns," among other items. Martínez, who was assigned to take photos during both the Fielding and Watergate burglaries, also had a key to a DNC secretary's desk drawer, leading to speculation that the burglars may have had inside help.