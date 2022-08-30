Evacuation drill set for Wednesday in Rohnert Park, Cotati

Sirens will blare across Cotati and Rohnert Park on Wednesday afternoon, but residents won’t need to evacuate.

Authorities in both cities, plus public safety officials with Sonoma State University, have scheduled an evacuation drill for 4 p.m.

They will run “hi-lo” sirens, which are used by all Sonoma County law enforcement agencies to signal the need to evacuate.

While there will be no actual evacuations as part of the drill, officials are encouraging residents to know their evacuation zone, which can be found at bit.ly/3R3reUC.

