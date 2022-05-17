Evacuation exercises coming May 22 for Sonoma Valley

Evacuation exercises for the Sonoma Valley neighborhoods will be conducted by the Sonoma County Department of Emergency and Management on May 22 using SoCoAlert and Hi-lo sirens.

The Sonoma neighborhoods of Diamond A and Grove Street are slated to evacuate to Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway in Sonoma as part of the evacuation exercise, according to a county news release.

“Residents are encouraged to participate in these exercises to practice for real emergency scenarios — they could just be life saving” said District 1 Supervisor Susan Gorin in the release. “For residents who are not already, please sign up for SoCoAlert to receive critical alerts and know your evacuation zone so you’re ready to go when an evacuation is issued.”

When the public arrives at the evacuation center during the exercise, there will be a “resource fair” with emergency partners to provide information on emergency preparedness for homes, families and pets. Some participants will be surveyed to help coordinate best practices for evacuations in the future, the press release said.

Sonoma County supervisors in the release stressed to the public to have an emergency plan in place. Register to participate in these drills and learn more about evacuation exercises at www.SoCoTest.org.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.