Evacuation notices lifted for thousands in Sonoma County as firefighters gain stronger hold on Walbridge fire

The Walbridge fire will burn for days yet and smolder for longer, but crews are rapidly gaining command of the 54,500-plus-acre wildfire in northwestern Sonoma County, cutting deep lines around its perimeter and hampering the flames within.

Though officially just 17% contained by nightfall, the 9-day-old wildfire was sufficiently in hand Tuesday that emergency officials lifted evacuation orders and warnings across a wide swath of the area, reducing the number of people under such notices by about 85%, county Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said.

When the day dawned, more than 40,000 Sonoma County residents were under some kind of warning or order. But by afternoon, just over 5,100 people were still subject to mandatory evacuation, with an estimated 424 advised to be ready to go if conditions changed, officials said.

Brian Cassatt, was thrilled to be back home on Drake Road, from which he had been driven a week earlier by chunks of burned wood flung from across the Russian River. He described an odyssey that took him and his family to motels in Ukiah, Clear Lake and, finally, Santa Rosa.

“Living in a hotel, not knowing from day to day whether the fire’s going to take over your town, it’s so much stress,” Cassatt, 54, said. “And living in a hotel where everybody’s the same way.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes much of the area along the northern bank of the Russian River that’s still under evacuation, welcomed home those who had been cleared to return and offered words of solidarity to those still ordered to say out.

“Stay strong, and let us know if you need anything,” she said. “Truly, we are here working for you. We want to make sure that you have a safe and appropriate place to stay during the duration of your evacuation.”

Communities still considered at risk were those north of the Russian River, around the Mill Creek drainage west of Healdsburg and above Dry Creek on the fire’s eastern front.

But “crews are making great progress, and the weather is cooperating, so we’re cautiously optimistic that we’re making headway out here today,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said from Chemise Road above the Dry Creek Valley, where he was overlooking a firing operation intended to help steel containment lines.

Further west, near the Sonoma Coast, the 2,360-acre Meyers fire near Jenner was all but contained, and more than 800 residents there had been cleared to go home a day earlier. Firefighters made similar gains Tuesday across the five-county region where the wider set of LNU Lightning Complex fires erupted after a siege of dry lightning on Aug. 16 and 17.

The massive Hennessey fire, comprised of seven wildfires that had merged together across Napa and Lake counties, verging into Yolo and running rampant into Solano through Vacaville one night, was at more than 299,400 acres on Tuesday, with 29% containment.

The primary remaining trouble spot involved a treacherous area near the Napa-Lake county line, between the Palisades ridge southeast of Mt. Saint Helena and the town of Middletown, hit hard in the 2015 Valley fire.

Firing operations were planned there on Tuesday afternoon to try to burn out fuel and choke off the fire so it can’t advance on the Lake County community.

“This is kind of the last, most difficult piece of this fire, and were hoping that today, with the break in the weather the last two days, that we get that opportunity to do so,” Cal Fire Operations Section Chief.

On the Walbridge, crews had surrounded much of the footprint of the fire with containment lines, but they remained untested for the most part and could not be counted on to withstand a shift in winds or activity, Nicholls said.

Where containment had been achieved, the lines are expected to hold back flare-ups or buffer any embers cast out from inside the fire perimeter, he said.

Other areas that still required significant work included a span of steep, heavily timbered landscape above the lower Russian River communities of Guerneville and Rio Nido, near Mt. Jackson, as well as the rough terrain near King Ridge Road and The Cedars, north of Cazadero, and above the Dry Creek Valley.

Fire commanders, though competing for resources with wildfire campaigns statewide, continued to show small gains, with 2,207 personnel assigned to the LNU Lightning Complex by Tuesday night. No separate breakout for the Walbridge was available.

Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said 12 National Guard hand crews with about 250 people assigned to the LNU Complex were scheduled to arrive by week’s end, as well.

Though forces were slight compared to what they might normally be in a major wildland firefight, “We are looking good on where we stand with all the resources we have and coming in,” Kavanaugh said Tuesday.