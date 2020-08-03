Evacuation orders given as wildfire threatens residents in western Colusa County

For live images of the Sites fire burning near the border of Lake and Colusa counties.

State fire officials issued evacuation orders for residents in the path of a fast-moving wildfire that erupted Sunday evening near on the western edge of Colusa County south of Stonyford.

The Sites fire, which had grown to 1,000 acres by 7:30 p.m., was threatening 12 structures along an 11.6-mile stretch of Sites Lodoga Road near Colusa County’s East Park Reservoir and the unincorporated community of Devil’s Elbow.

Due to strong, easterly winds pushing the fire along, evacuation orders were issued for areas around the Squaw Creek Inn southeast of the East Park Reservoir, and for 12 miles east of that along Sites Lodoga Road, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

Zander said several Cal Fire strike teams were en route about 7 p.m., hailing from Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties. Among the Cal Fire air resources brought to bear Sunday was a Sacramento-based SuperTanker 747 capable of dropping 19,200 gallons of water or fire retardant.

No updates were available late Sunday night.