Evacuation warning lifted for lower Russian River corridor

An evacuation warning affecting thousands of residents in low-lying areas from Healdsburg to Jenner along the lower Russian River has been lifted, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

1/10/2023 at 11:20AM: All evacuation warnings along the Russian River have been lifted. Nixle: https://t.co/Mkv3vfubS4 pic.twitter.com/VPMCbMzqgx — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 10, 2023

The 11:20 a.m. notice from the Sheriff’s Office came about an hour after Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager, informed the Board of Supervisors that authorities planned to lift the warning as immediate flooding danger subsided along the river.

The Russian River crested overnight just below its 32-foot flood stage in Guerneville.

The evacuation warning had been in place since Jan. 4, when a punishing, wind-driven storm ushered in a week of extraordinarily stormy weather, flooding roads, knocking out power to tens of thousands of residents and swelling streams.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was poised to adopt an emergency declaration, opening up a pathway for state and federal aid. Emergency officials were also set to brief the board on an initial assessment of storm damage.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins on Monday indicated the damage to roads in the county network was likely to be in the millions if not tens of millions of dollars.