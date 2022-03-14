Evacuation warnings lifted near Hollister fire in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA — Evacuation warnings were lifted Monday for residents near a wildfire in coastal Santa Barbara County.

The 100-acre (40.4-hectare) Hollister fire was 50% contained, according to the county.

The wind-driven blaze erupted Saturday in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated development along the Gaviota Coast. Initial evacuation orders for about 30 homes were downgraded to warnings around noon on Sunday.

The Hollister Fire was among several troublesome fires that broke out in California during the weekend.

A brush fire Sunday night in Los Angeles triggered a significant deployment of firefighting resources before it was contained at 4 acres (1.6 hectares).

The blaze erupted in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area at the east end of the San Fernando Valley. More than 120 LA firefighters, two LA County hand crews and aircraft stopped the flames despite winds.

In Northern California’s Siskiyou County, the 12-acre (5-hectare) Evergreen Fire was 80% contained after triggering evacuations Saturday northeast of Weed, and the Gulch Fire close to the Oregon border was 50% contained at 113 acres (46 hectares).