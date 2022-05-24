Containment jumps to 95% for 5-acre Pope fire in Napa County

Residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes in the St. Helena area on Monday because of a 5-acre wildfire have been allowed to return, officials said.

The Pope fire was 95% contained on Tuesday morning, according to St. Helena city officials.

The blaze was reported at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of Pope Street and Silverado Trail.

Evacuations were mandated for about a half-dozen homes on the south side of Howell Mountain Road near the intersection with Conn Valley Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuation order was lifted at about 9:15 p.m.

Authorities closed Silverado Trail for several hours between Pope and Zinfandel Lane.

The fire is located in the burn scar of the September 2020 Glass fire, which burned across a 67,500-acre section of Napa County and destroyed 1,555 structures.

