Evacuations issued for Mosquito Fire burning in Tahoe National Forest

Sep. 7—A wildfire that broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near Forestill on Tuesday grew overnight and triggered more evacuations in Placer County on Wednesday morning.

The Mosquito Fire ignited at 6:42 p.m. on the north shore of the Oxbow Reservoir and burned through "very steep and inaccessible terrain," the U.S. Forest Service said. As of Wednesday morning, the blaze is 822 acres with no containment. Cal Fire said Wednesday morning that the blaze has not crossed into El Dorado County.

Oxbow Reservoir is 11 miles east of Foresthill and about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office expanded evacuation orders on Wednesday morning to include Michigan Bluff north to Foresthill Road, east to Flight Strip and west to Bath Road. The sheriff's office also issued evacuation warnings for Bath Road west to Todd Valley and north of Forest Hill Road to Elliot Ranch. Shelters are open at Foresthill Memorial Hall and Bell Baptist Church. (Get the latest information from the sheriff's office Twitter feed and evacuation map.) The Placer County Animal Shelter on B Avenue in Auburn can help with animals that have been evacuated.

The fire started amid a punishing heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to inland areas of California for a week. Downtown Sacramento hit an all-time high of 116 degrees on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Foresthill, the closest town to the fire, is predicted to reach 103 on Wednesday.