Evacuations lifted after firefighters contain 5-acre blaze in Sonoma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2021, 9:21AM
Sonoma residents were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday night after an afternoon fire triggered evacuations for about a dozen residences.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies lifted the evacuation order around 10:15 p.m. for the homes in the area of First Street West and Norrbom Road.

The fire burned about 5 acres in the Montini Open Space Preserve before firefighters stopped its forward progress around 5:15 p.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher. The blaze was contained Wednesday night, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

