Evacuations lifted after firefighters contain 5-acre blaze in Sonoma

Sonoma residents were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday night after an afternoon fire triggered evacuations for about a dozen residences.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies lifted the evacuation order around 10:15 p.m. for the homes in the area of First Street West and Norrbom Road.

The fire burned about 5 acres in the Montini Open Space Preserve before firefighters stopped its forward progress around 5:15 p.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher. The blaze was contained Wednesday night, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.