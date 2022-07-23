Evacuations ordered after another wildfire erupts near Yosemite. Here are the details

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders due to a wildfire that erupted Friday afternoon in the Midpines area.

The vegetation fire, which has been named the Oak Fire, started just after 2 p.m. on Friday near Carstens Road and Highway 140, just north of Mariposa, not far from Yosemite National Park.

The areas being evacuated at this time include: Carstens Road, Buckingham Mt. Road and Plumbar Creek Road, Triangle from Plumbar to Highway 140, Jerseydale and all side roads, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 140 is closed between Carstens Road and Allred Road in Midpines, Caltrans reported. The Yosemite South gate is open to allow people out of the park because of the closure near Midpines, park official said.

The fire had burned 611 acres as of 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation center had been established at the New Life Christian Church, located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa. Just after 5 p.m. Friday, however, the Red Cross tweeted out the evacuation center was moved to Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street in Mariposa.

Some users on Twitter reported being able to see smoke from the fire, as far away as Ceres.

The Oak Fire is the third wildfire to erupt this month in Mariposa County. The Washburn Fire has burned 4,856 acres and is 79% contained, according to the Yosemite National Park and the Agua Fire has burned 412 acres and is 89% contained, according to Cal Fire.

This story will be updated.