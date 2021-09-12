Structures destroyed, evacuations ordered as 300 acre blaze burns north of Ukiah

At least 10 structures have been destroyed Sunday by a vegetation fire that broke out in the Mendocino County town of Calpella, about 10 miles north of Ukiah.

Called the Hopkins fire, the blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. near Moore and East Hopkins streets, just over a mile west of Lake Mendocino’s northwest shore, fire officials said, adding that a cause has not been determined.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office ordered mandatory evacuations as strong winds fed the fast-moving blaze, which grew to at least 300 acres and burned its way east to Lake Mendocino, according to reports from the scene.

Among the factors behind the fire’s quick spread was the low humidity and the dry, drought-stricken fuels in the area, said Cal Fire Mendocino-unit Chief George Gonzalez.

Starting at the base of a hill, the blaze raced upward and moved east toward Lake Mendocino, he added.

The National Weather Service said temperatures at the time the fire started were in the lower 90s with winds out of the northwest at 7-10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Burnt wood and smoke were heavy in the air as the winds picked up at about 1:30 p.m., officials said.

According to reports from the scene, the blaze destroyed at least 10 homes on the west side of East Side Calpella Road north of Marina Drive.

There was no word on any injuries.

Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter is in Calpella was on the scene.

Porter said he saw several other homes on fire along Lake Ridge Drive, as well as several more burning along Marina Drive between Lake Mendocino and Calpella.

He said fire personnel used as many as four helicopters, along with other aircraft, to pull water from a part of Lake Mendocino. The area they were pulling water from was obviously diminished by drought, however, the helicopters were able to still get a significant amount of water that was used to douse the nearby flames.

By 6 p.m., the blaze had begun to slow, giving firefighters, dozers and aircraft overhead a chance to better control it, Gonzalez said.

“When the fire was first reported ... it went to a critical rate of speed, which is really fast,” Gonzalez said. “Right now, we are getting the upper hand on it. The fire has slowed down dramatically.”

An evacuation shelter was set up at the Mendocino County Office of Education, 2240 Old River Road in Talmage.

The shelter is located between the two front buildings where the picnic tables are located, officials said, adding that due to COVID-19 protocols, evacuees should remain in the parking-lot near their vehicles until contacted by staff for screening purposes.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, pets were being cared for at The Animal Shelter, 298 Plant Road, in Ukiah.

As of 6 p.m., there were about 20 to 25 dog kennels available and 25 to 30 cat cages available.

The shelter’s partner, Inland Humane Society, 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, was housing dogs, as needed. Animal owners with numerous dogs were directed to the Inland Humane Society.

Owners of livestock animals should go to the Ukiah Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., in Ukiah. The Community Animal Response Team will be there to take in livestock animals.

Just before 4 p.m., Cal Fire reported the blaze had grown to about 300 acres. There is no containment.

Calpella, which has a population of about 700, is about 61 miles northwest of Santa Rosa. It is a rural community bordering Lake Mendocino.

Cal Fire is the lead agency but is being assisted by numerous fire agencies including Ukiah Valley, Calpella, and Redwood Valley.

Fire personnel are battling the blaze from the air.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along East Side Calpella Road between Cortina Place and Marina Drive, according to an alert sent by the Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for all of East Side Calpella Road from Highway 20 to Marina Drive. The south border of Lake Mendocino Drive. The East border of Lake Mendocino. And, the North Border of Highway 20, according to the Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services.

The Sheriff’s Office urged people to “use the safest route to leave the area immediately.”

Pacific, Gas & Electricty is reporting 1,711 customers are without power in the area. The outage started at 2:37 p.m., according to PG&E.

Most PG&E customers without power are in Redwood Valley and Ukiah, according to JD Guidi, a PG&E spokesman. It's unclear when power will be back up again, he said.

This is a developing story and the Press Democrat has staff on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.