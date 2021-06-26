Church fire in Kelseyville contained to 1 acre

The Church fire, which prompted evacuations in Kelseyville in Lake County, has been contained.

The fire that began in the area of 5th and Church streets Saturday around 3 p.m. had led to evacuations of several streets by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and placed the rest of Kelseyville on evacuation warnings. Areas north of Highway 29, south of Main Street, east of 1st Street and West of Live Oak Drive were evacuated.

“The fire was contained at 4:30 p.m.,” according to a Cal Fire dispatcher. She said the blaze burned 1 acre, and it was classified as a “structure into vegetation” fire.

It was not immediately clear whether the evacuation orders have been lifted.

The fire was initially reported as a mobile home fire that spread to the surrounding vegetation, said another Cal Fire dispatcher. Additional information about other structures that may be threatened or the size of the fire was not immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

