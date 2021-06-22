Evacuations ordered in Clearlake blaze

A wind-fed wildfire burning Monday evening in Clearlake is 50% contained, according to the Lake County Fire Protection District.

The containment amount was confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. on the district’s Facebook page.

Evacuations have been ordered in a large section of Clearlake because of the blaze, which is on the east side of the Lake County community, officials said.

The Wilkinson fire was reported at Wilkinson Avenue and Dam Road at about 5:05 p.m., authorities said.

According to Twitter posts, emergency personnel believe the blaze was caused by a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation and then to a structure.

Authorities have yet to confirm that a structure was burned.

Flames have been growing at a moderate speed and, shortly before 7 p.m., the fire had reportedly grown to 15 acres.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the area south of 18th Avenue from Boyles Avenue east and north of Dam Road, according to Clearlake police. An evacuation center is at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St.

An evacuation advisory is in place for people on 18th Avenue north to 32nd Avenue and east of Phillips Avenue, according to Clearlake police.

Authorities closed 18th at the intersections of Boyles, Dam and Lake Street.

Fire crews were dropping retardant from the air.

PG&E said 2,584 customers in the area were without power.

The utility’s spokesman, JD Guidi, said no power lines have been downed. Instead, PG&E “proactively de-energized lines for safety in the area due to the fire,” he said.

Winds in the area were out of the southwest.

Weather stations a few miles from the scene show flames may be pushed by 10 mph winds with gusts as fast as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Jeff Tonkin said there didn’t appear to be significant smoke coming from the scene.

“With a fire that size, it’s going to be hard to see it on a satellite,” he said.

This is a developing story, check back for more information as it becomes available.