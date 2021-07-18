Evacuations ordered in Lake County 3-acre vegetation fire

Evacuations and road closures have been ordered Sunday afternoon in the wake of an ongoing 3-acre vegetation fire near Nice in Lake County.

Cal Fire received the call at about 1:20 p.m. About 25 minutes later, authorities said the fire had scorched about 3 acres.

A utility structure is in the path of the blaze, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations have been put into place from Lakeshore Boulevard and Hammond Avenue along Stokes Avenue in Lake County.

The cause of fire is still under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

