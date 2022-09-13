Evacuations underway, part of I-80 closed as new grass fire ignites in Placer County

A new fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the Placer County town of Dutch Flat, authorities said, prompting evacuations and closing a stretch of westbound Interstate 80.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Place and Murray Ranch Road, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts just before 2 p.m. The so-called Dutch Fire has burned roughly 15 acres, authorities said.

Westbound I-80 is closed at the junction with Highway 20, Caltrans said, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 20 in Nevada County as a detour.

Cameras with the AlertWildfire Network showed a plume of smoke burning in hilly terrain beginning shortly after 1 p.m.

Dutch Flat, a town of about 150 to 200 people, is roughly 10 miles northeast of Foresthill, just north of I-80. Caltrans as of 1:40 p.m. had westbound I-80 reduced to one lane at Ridge Road due to the fire.

Retardant drops were visible just after 1:30 p.m., and the smoke column appeared to be growing and darkening as of 1:40 p.m., AlertWildfire cameras showed.

More than 11,000 remain under mandatory evacuations due to the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, near Foresthill.