Event to highlight women in public safety jobs amid push for diversity

Long before Kemplen Robbins became an assistant fire marshal for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, she worked at a Sonoma deli as a teenager. It was there, during a conversation with a regular, that she first had the idea to become a fire marshal.

While Robbins doesn’t remember his name, she said the man told her he was a Sonoma County fire marshal — work that took him to beautiful destinations throughout the county to conduct fire code inspections. She also learned that the job, which involves hazardous waste regulation, incorporated her interest in the environment.

“I felt like, ‘Wow, I could be doing something that could be a positive, that would better the community and help the environment,’” Robbins said. “And all those things could be tied into one career.”

Nearly two years ago she was promoted to assistant fire marshal after a five-year stint as a fire inspector.

She now hopes to pique the curiosity of other young women about careers within the fire department.

On Saturday, Robbins will get the opportunity to do just that at the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s inaugural Women in Public Safety Day. It is an event she helped organize that aims to appeal to teens and women, ages 15 to 20, who want to learn more about careers in public safety.

The free event, which is open to everyone, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Fire Department Training Tower, 2126 West College Ave.

It will include booths with representatives from various local public safety agencies and fields, such as emergency dispatchers, emergency medical service workers, as well as police and fire department employees, Robbins said.

A team of female first responders, including a dispatcher, incident commander and public information officer, will respond to a simulated structure fire at the training tower, she added. Lunch will be provided.

“I want young females to go into the day not realizing how much you can do in the fire department, similarly to what happened to me,” Robbins said. “Going in and expecting one thing and realizing there’s so many different pieces to the puzzle, so many different directions that you can go in the department and feel empowered.”

In recent years, there has been a sharp decline in the amount of applicants to join the Santa Rosa Fire Department ― a trend seen throughout the state and country. There has also been a shortage of diverse candidates. Both of these occurrences were the initial impetus for the event, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope said.

The event is one of more than a dozen recommended strategies contained in a 2020 Santa Rosa Fire Department Recruitment and Diversity Strategic Plan, aimed at reducing that problem.

The strategic plan determined there was a 75% decrease in firefighter applicants during the second half of the last decade compared to the first half. A 2014 requirement that the department’s firefighters are certified paramedics, a higher degree of training compared to a previous EMT requirement, may have contributed to the decline, the report said.

The plan also compared the demographics of Santa Rosa’s residents to that of the city’s fire department in 2020. The data showed white employees made up 88% of the department, whereas only 55% of the city’s residents were white. A third of the city’s residents were Hispanic, though only 6.5% of the department identified as such, the data showed.

Asian and Black employees, which made up 1.6% and 0.8% of city’s fire service, respectively, were also underrepresented when compared to their share of the city’s racial and ethnic demographics.

When looking at sex, nearly 5% of the department identified as female, though the city’s female population was nearly 52%. The department data for female employees was on par with the national average for women in the fire service, according to the report.

When looking at the department’s applicants, demographic data showed they were most likely to be male and white. Nearly 94% of all candidates for firefighter positions at the Santa Rosa Fire Department between 2015 and 2020 were men. During that same time, 62% were white, 19% were Hispanic, 6% were Asian American or Pacific Islander, and 2% were Black.

Though Saturday’s event was initially envisioned as a fire service-specific gathering, the core group of Santa Rosa Fire Department employees planning the event, all women, decided to include all sectors of public safety in recognition that the visibility of women in those fields was needed too, Westrope said.

“Really, this is just part of a grassroots campaign in the community to expand the vision of what jobs are available in the public safety sector,” Westrope said. “It’s broadening horizons and educating the community on what possibilities are out there.”

Among the participating agencies for Saturday’s event include Cal Fire, the CHP, and the Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Rohnert Park fire and police departments. Redcom, the county’s largest dispatch center, and American Medical Response, a private for-profit ambulance company that covers Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park, will also be present, Robbins said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department used its social media channels to get the word out about the event. Informational fliers have also been sent out to schools in Santa Rosa, Robbins said.

Registration details for the event are available at the Santa Rosa Fire Department website.

