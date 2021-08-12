Event zeros in on challenges of diverse business owners during the pandemic

Malia Anderson has always wanted to work for herself.

Anderson, who runs a full-service styling and brand-consulting firm in Sonoma County called Style by Malia, said her entrepreneurial spirit was influenced by her grandmother, who at nearly 90 is still running her own business.

But the past few years of consecutive wildfires in the region, beginning with the explosive 2017 Tubbs fire, have set her business back, Anderson said.

She was on track to recoup those losses by the end of 2019, only to be dealt another blow months later when restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic brought all but the most-essential businesses to a standstill.

“There were no events. People weren’t traveling. So, there was no opportunity for me to scale my business, or even pivot my business, because my business is a people business,” Anderson said.

She was one of four people who, on Wednesday, shared their experiences running a small business in Sonoma County during the pandemic as part of a Sonoma County Economic Development Board event.

Called, “Economic Perspective: BIPOC Impact,” it highlighted the pandemic-related economic impacts and challenges experienced by business owners who identify as Black, Indigenous or a person of color, a group that is collectively known as BIPOC.

Marlene Orozco, a lead research analyst with the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, a research and education program, was the keynote speaker.

She supplemented the panel’s comments with national and statewide data on how business owners of color fared in the United States over the course of the past 18 months.

One 2020 study Orozco highlighted showed that nonprofits, fintech companies and minority-development institutions were more likely to distribute federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, or PPP loans, to Black and Latino-owned businesses.

The forgivable loans were authorized to help small businesses pay their employees during the economic shutdown, which was put in place to curb the coronavirus’s spread.

“Our research has shown that large national banks and, to a lesser degree, local banks weren’t getting the funds to BIPOC entrepreneurs,” Orozco said, adding that contacts with regional banks, as well as prior experience with the Small Business Administration, were key to acquiring PPP loans.

Panel member Juan Hernandez, owner of the Sausalito-based lending and investment startup Creser Capital, said a lot of the small businesses he worked with during the pandemic who were looking for a PPP loan didn’t have an existing relationship with a bank, despite those institutions being a vital access point for the lending program.

His business is what’s known as a community development financial institution, or CDFI, which are created to provide affordable and responsible lending to people who are low-income, low-wealth or come from under-resourced communities.

“When Latino and people of color can’t access capital because of institutional racism, or the lack of understanding of how it works, either because of the language or relationships, what good is social justice if we are locked out of the economic opportunities?” Hernandez said.

Ozzy Jimenez, a Healdsburg City Council member and the owner and founder of Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar, said a lack of financial literacy was a common issue among small-business owners in the Latino community.

“One of my biggest concerns in Sonoma County, which I love, was all of our small makers, crafters and creators that don’t have that financial literacy,” he said. “I was worried about cultural erasure.”

Orozco, who is conducting a survey of Sonoma County’s business owners to learn more about the hurdles and triumphs they’ve experienced during the pandemic, also encouraged more people to participate in her study.

So far, about 100 people have filled out the survey, though most respondents so far are either white or Latino. She’ll need about 100 responses from each racial demographic group in Sonoma County to conduct an in-depth analysis of each, Orozco said.

The deadline to respond to the 15-minute survey has been extended to Aug. 20.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.