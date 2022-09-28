Events mark 5th anniversary of Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County

Sonoma County communities and organizations devastated by the Tubbs Fire in October 2017 are remembering the tragedy on its fifth anniversary, and marking progress in rebuilding and healing.

“Embers of Awakening”: Friends of Pepperwood, in partnership with Listening for a Change, hosts a screening of the documentary “Embers of Awakening: From Firestorms to Climate Health.“ The film tells personal stories of damage and recovery in Sonoma County following the Tubbs Fire, which burned 95% of the preserve, including six structures. The event also features a post-film panel discussion with director and producer Phyliss Rosenfeld in conversation with the preserve’s staff, including Pepperwood Preserve President and CEO Lisa Micheli. Oct. 8, Conte Court at Dwight Center for Conservation Science, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, Santa Rosa. Event begins at 6:30 p.m., film starts at 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted. More information and registration at pepperwoodpreserve.org.

Gathering with Gratitude: Cardinal Newman High School and St. Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa, which were both damaged in the Tubbs Fire, are inviting families from both schools and local first responders to an event that include Mass at 10 a.m. in the Cardinal Newman gym, reflections, a dedication to a statue of St. Angela Merici, a barbecue lunch, and Open Houses for both schools. Oct. 9 at 4320 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa. More information at cardinalnewman.org.

Five-Year Commemoration: Paradise Ridge Winery in Fountaingrove is looking back on the 2017 fire that destroyed its tasting room and other structures with a private commemoration co-hosted by Sonoma County District Supervisor James Gore. The event will celebrate Santa Rosa’s resiliency and will thank the community that supported the winery during its two-year rebuilding efforts, according to winery proprietor Rene Byck.The event will include food from Willi’s Wine Bar and Sweet T’s, both of which were also devastated by the fire and which rebuilt. Oct. 9, at 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission is invite only. More information on Paradise Ridge at prwinery.com.

Five Years of Service: The Vineyard at Fountaingrove memory care facility was among the many communities forced to flee the night of the Tubbs Fire, and it was among the first to return home, 15 days after the blaze. This month, the staff and residents of the memory care center mark five years since the fire with stories of heroism, courage, and compassion from residents like Patricia Thompson, who was evacuated in 2017 and still calls The Vineyard at Fountaingrove home. The event will also hold a Champagne toast, and a reception with live music. Oct. 19, at 200 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. RSVP at 707-544-4909.