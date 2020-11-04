Ever Flores upsets incumbent Jenni Klose for Santa Rosa school board seat

In a race that pitted the most senior member of the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees against a challenger backed by the district’s biggest union, Ever Flores defeated two-term incumbent Jenni Klose on Tuesday.

With mail-in ballots and 87.5% of precincts reporting, Flores had 63% of the vote and Klose had 37%.

Flores, 46, a counselor at Healdsburg High School for two decades and current president of the Healdsburg Area Teachers Association, got early backing from labor groups, including the 900-member Santa Rosa Teachers Association, who put money and manpower behind their candidate.

Klose, 51, an attorney and executive director of a nonprofit housing advocacy group, was first elected in 2012 and served three straight stints as board president in recent years. She announced early this year that she would not seek reelection, but opted back in August, citing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and redrawing school boundaries as crucial pieces of business facing the board.

But Flores ran a campaign, supported by heavy backing from labor groups, for more than a year.

“I do want to bring the voice of a sensible educator, I want to bring the voice of an immigrant and I think it’s important, with our changing demographics, that every single demographic is represented,” Flores said.

The district has approximately 15,700 students and 1,600 staff, including about 900 teachers. More than 4 in 10 students in the district qualify for a free or reduced-priced lunches and it’s a number that has risen steadily over the years. In the elementary district alone, more than 55% of kids qualify.

More than 40% of the elementary students in the district are English-language learners and in the high schools, 14% of students are English-language learners.

“There is frustration with schools right now,” Klose said of state-mandated distance learning. “There are people who want the schools to open, there are folks who are frustrated with distance learning, so it’s not surprising that they would look for a change.”

“I feel very good about my service. I feel very good about the progress we made in the name of equity,” she said.

Current board president and Area 7 Trustee Laurie Fong, as well as Area 5 Trustee Ed Sheffield and Alegria De La Cruz in Trustee Area, 3 ran unopposed.

Area 1 largely encompasses central Santa Rosa. This is the first time that voters have had a chance to vote for the Area 1 trustee since Santa Rosa City Schools started phasing in at-large to district voting in 2018.

