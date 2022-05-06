Everything you know about Angel Island, the largest island in the San Francisco Bay, is likely wrong

It's so ubiquitous that you see it on a poster during the ferry ride to Angel Island from San Francisco. It could very well be one of the only things that you know about the state park in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. But describing Angel Island as the "Ellis Island of the West" is a ham-fisted comparison.

Unlike the island on the East Coast that welcomed European immigrants to the United States with general ease, Angel Island received immigrants from Asian countries with scrutiny and bias.

Approaching the front of the new Angel Island Immigration Museum, Casey Dexter-Lee removes her state parks ranger flat hat and explains there used to be two doorways into the building, one of which was labeled "Non Europeans." During immigration, each person had to pass through these doors for their mandatory examination before entering the United States. Discrimination met them before even entering the door.

The hospital, located above the northeastern cove of the island, once provided medical inspections and care for thousands of patients a year from 1910 until 1940, when a fire burned the administration building nearby and ended the island's immigration operation.

The hospital then fell into disarray until an effort between State Parks and the Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation revived the facility to become a museum, which opened in January 2022.

Today the hospital is transformed to further detail the hopes and struggles of those who immigrated to the United States via Angel Island in the early 20th Century.

An estimated half a million people, a majority from China, Japan and other Asian countries, passed through Angel Island in the 30 years it was active. These immigrants were subjected to particular scrutiny, which led to days, weeks and, in the most egregious of cases, years of detention.

There is a dramatic contrast between Ellis and Angel islands for their detention rates. According to "Angel Island: Immigrant Gateway to America" by Erika Lee and Judy Yung, 80% of applicants passed the Ellis Island immigration inspection and medical examination and were on their way to New York or New Jersey within hours.

On Angel Island, nearly 60% of those immigrating were detained and confined for up to three days.

As more stories are told about immigrants' experiences on Angel Island, it becomes clear that reframing how we view the largest island in the Bay Area is overdue.

A new museum, a new outlook

The museum can create a visceral experience for the visitor. For example, the room titled "In the Shadows" features exhibit walls that are purposefully compact and nearly claustrophobic to conjure a struggle. Some immigrants were subjected to dehumanizing conditions such as exclusion and weekslong detention.

A quote from an Angel Island detainee from China in 1939 credited to Mr. Lowe is printed on the wall: "We stared at the scenery beyond the barbed wires — the sea, the sky and the clouds that were separated from us."

Upon entering the adjacent room, called "Opening Doors," there's an immediate sense of relief. The exhibits are spread apart and colored in the red and yellow akin to the Golden Gate Bridge at dawn. The room is a celebration.

One video details the path of Tyrus Wong, who came to the United States as a "paper son" (meaning he used a different name to bypass exclusionary laws at the time) to become a visual artist for Disney's "Bambi."

Dexter-Lee has been a state park interpreter for more than two decades and has seen firsthand how history is unwritten and continuously updated.

"My tour is very different today than what it was 20 years ago. We've learned from a lot of stories that were passed down," she said. "When I first got here, a staff member debunked the tale about how fortune cookies were invented here to pass notes to the immigrants. It's a great story but we know better now."

The Angel Island of today offers a diverse experience for visitors. There's a self-guided tour and unique trails for hiking and biking a loop that offers a 360-degree view of the Bay Area. School children from around the state visit the island and marriage proposals are not uncommon. However, visiting the state park is incomplete without an acknowledgment of its once discriminatory purpose.

When Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, it restricted Chinese immigration, and the island was a front line of discrimination. Chinese citizens continued to immigrate, either by abiding by the guidelines of the exempt categories of the law or by using a different name. The immigration station on Angel Island was used to determine who had legitimate exemption documentation or who was to be deported.