Everything you need to know about the June 7 election

Glen Ellen resident John LemMon is seeking to become a Sonoma Superior Court judge in the statewide primary election June 7, according to ballots released by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.

LemMon, an attorney, will be running against Superior Court Commissioner Laura Passaglia McCarthy in the race for Superior Court Office No. 6. Two candidates are also running for Superior Court Office No. 9.

In other state races, Gov. Gavin Newsom is vying for reelection in a field of 25 other candidates, while Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is seeking reelection against seven other candidates.

Shirley Webber, who was appointed California’s secretary of state, faces seven other candidates as she seeks reelection. Treasurer Fiona Ma faces three other candidates as she attempts to retain her post. Rob Bonta, who was appointed attorney general, is attempting to retain his position against four other hopefuls.

Incumbent Ricardo Lara is running for reelection against eight other candidates for insurance commissioner.

Six candidates are running for controller, six are vying for state superintendent of public instruction and three are seeking to become county superintendent of schools.

In three other county races, candidates are running unopposed: Erick Roese for auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector, Deva Marie Proto for recorder-assessor and Carla Rodriguez for chief deputy district attorney. Four candidates are seeking to become sheriff-coroner.

Appointed U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla finds himself in the unusual position of running in two races. He faces seven other contenders as he seeks to finish his truncated Senate term in the partial/unexpired term race and 22 other candidates as he seeks election to a new full term.

On Election Day, Vote Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional dates and times Vote Centers will be open prior to Election Day, visit the June 7, 2022, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters’ Statewide Direct Primary website. Election results will start being posted shortly after 8 p.m. and be updated periodically.

If you are not able to vote at your polling place on Election Day or simply prefer the convenience of voting by mail, you may apply for a Vote by Mail ballot.

Hand-delivered Vote by Mail ballots must be returned to the Registrar of Voters office or any polling place in Sonoma County no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked before or on Election Day and delivered to the Registrar of Voters office via USPS or a bona fide private mail delivery company no later than three days after Election Day.

Do not forget to sign and date the identification envelope so your ballot can count.

For more information, access the Statewide Direct Primary website.