Ex-California Gov. Gray Davis says Newsom should be forgiven for French Laundry fiasco

As the push to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom becomes more and more tangible, with signatures possibly totaling the required 2 million, former Gov. Gray Davis opened up about the challenges of his own (successful) recall to New York Magazine's Intelligencer.

Newsom, he said, has a slew of advantages compared to Davis — namely, that none of the Newsom challengers so far have the same name-brand recognition as the Governator, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Davis also pointed to "a communication problem" that he faced regarding the electricity crisis at the turn of the millennium.

But in the same interview, he also told California voters to consider forgiving Newsom for his most noted indiscretion: the French Laundry fiasco.

"You get one pass," Davis told New York Magazine. "The governor fessed up immediately and said he didn't do the right thing ... It's not like he was found doing it a second time. It was just very bad; you have to practice what you preach."

The French Laundry incident, for those who need a refresher, boiled down to the governor reportedly partaking in indoor dining days after he warned Californians that the pandemic was worsening — and that most everyone should stay indoors. What made matters worse was that the November dinner was a birthday celebration attended by a dozen people for Jason Kinney, a lobbyist and adviser, a double-standard that reeked of political elitism.

That said, representatives for the governor defended the dinner — noting that the restaurant was in an indoor-outdoor space.

His Republican challengers pounced on that moment, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, whose campaign was galvanized by that moment. "It's a failure of this Governor to show he understands life outside The French Laundry," he said on Twitter, weeks after the governor was exposed for the dinner.

SFGATE reporter Eric Ting contributed to this report.