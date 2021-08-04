Subscribe

Ex-CHP officer sentenced for terrorizing Santa Rosa neighbors

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2021, 9:20PM
Updated 2 hours ago

An off-duty former CHP officer who terrorized his neighbors was sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised probation and 90 days in jail.

Jeremy Finnerty, 49, of Santa Rosa, was also ordered by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Shelly J. Averill to pay restitution to the victims. While on probation, he will undergo specific treatment and will not be able to use or possess alcohol or firearms.

In fact, because he was convicted of a felony on May 28, he will not be allowed under federal and state law to own a gun for the rest of his life.

The crime Finnerty committed on Aug. 16, 2019, involved him pointing a firearm at an approaching vehicle driven by a neighbor, and threatening to kill whoever was inside.

The inebriated Finnerty then approached the neighbor’s home and broke a door window when the neighbor’s wife was inside. When Santa Rosa police officers responded, he resisted efforts to detain him. At the time, he was employed as a CHP officer, but was on leave from his job because of an injury. He is no longer employed by the agency.

During the sentencing hearing, the neighbors described the fear they had that night and how their lives had been changed forever.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

