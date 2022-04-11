Ex-Healdsburg planning commissioner returns to court on assault charges

The case of a former Healdsburg official, who is accused of assaulting two teenagers in what they said was a racist attack outside his home, will return to Sonoma County court this week.

Jeff Civian, a retired civil engineer and former head of the Healdsburg Planning Commission, is charged with two counts of assault while in possession of a firearm and two counts of abusing or endangering the health of a child.

The charges stem from an August 2020 incident in which police said Civian held two 15-year-olds at gunpoint after they stepped onto his porch to take photos, thinking the home was empty.

Authorities also allege that Civian pressed down on one’s neck, and when the teen told the man he could not breathe, Civian told him to “shut ... up, you are not George Floyd.”

Civian’s defense attorney has maintained that the two teens were trespassing on his property, and he was alarmed.

"It was twilight, the front lights were off, his home was ‘for sale’ with a for sale sign out front, figures were on his front porch and he did not know why,“ wrote Civian’s defense attorneys, San Francisco-based Philip Kearney and Chistopher Ulrich, in a Monday filing. ”Fearing the worst and knowing that his next-door neighbor’s home had been burglarized a few months before, Mr. Civian acted to protect himself and his wife.“

Attorneys will argue pretrial motions before Judge Troye Shaffer Tuesday afternoon. These motions are expected to set the ground rules for the jury trial, including what evidence, testimony and witnesses will be admitted.

Opposing counsel will wrangle over whether a string of burglaries in Civian’s neighborhood can be admitted as basis for Civian’s fear the night of the alleged assault and which expert witnesses can be called to the stand, among others, according to court documents filed ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

In a preliminary hearing in November 2020, the two teenagers, whom neither the court nor The Press Democrat is naming because of their age, testified about their experience that summer evening.

Both Latino, they said they had been looking for a good backdrop for photos for their Instagram pages when they came upon Civian’s house, which had a nice front porch and a sign indicating it was for sale.

Believing the home was vacant, the boys said they took pictures for about half an hour before Civian came out. One of the boys ran away, but the other remained on the porch. He testified that Civian pointed a gun at him and told him to get on the ground, which he did.

The other boy who ran said Civian pointed the gun at him as well. He also recalled Civian putting his hand on his friend’s neck, constricting his breathing.

The boys’ lawyer, civil rights attorney Pat Buelna, previously said that Civian’s alleged George Floyd comment showed that his actions were “a racially motivated attack and quite despicable.”

In their 38-page motion, Civian’s attorneys argue that the teens are not credible witnesses. They contend that over the course of the Healdsburg police’s investigation, some details of their accounts changed, including whether they had seen Civian carry a gun and in which direction it was pointing.

The defense is also asking Shaffer to dismiss the charges against Civian, arguing that key evidence in the case — the boys’ social media accounts — was tampered with and/or destroyed by the prosecution.

According to Kearney and Ulrich, one of the teens’ refusal to hand over his Instagram “is evidence that he had a consciousness of guilt — they were not there for the purpose of taking photos for Instagram, it was more nefarious and the contents of his Instagram would have proved that.”

Deputy District Attorney Matt Hobson countered in a court filing last month that the defense’s argument, called a Trombetta/Youngblood motion, "fails on its face" — namely, because the prosecution never possessed the social media accounts, and those accounts contained no evidence that would help the defendant.

Furthermore, the teen had an “undeniable right to privacy,” and exercising it is not evidence of guilt, the prosecution added.

"What we have in this case are two minor victims of a violent crime. The ... victims (and defendants) have constitutional rights. Here (the victims) exercised those rights and by refusing to violate those rights in no way suggest the people were acting in bad faith, in fact, it suggests the opposite,“ Hobson wrote.

Shaffer may hear arguments on additional pretrial motions filed in the case next week. A trial date in the case has yet to be set.

