Ex-Healdsburg planning commissioner’s assault case in court Thursday

The lawyer for a former Healdsburg planning commissioner charged with four felonies in connection with an armed encounter with two teens on his front porch said his client was lawfully defending his home and family.

The case of Jeff Civian, 64, will be in court Friday to set a date for a preliminary hearing, a mini-trial after which a judge will determine whether prosecutors have provided enough evidence to proceed to trial on two charges each of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong,” said Civian’s attorney, Steve Gallenson. “He’s allowed to use reasonable force to protect his home and to protect himself.”

Civian has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail. He has waived his right to attend pretrial hearings.

A retired civil engineer, Civian has served on several public planning boards in Sonoma County and worked for more than 25 years with builder Bill Gallaher on such high-profile projects as Oakmont Senior Living and Bell Village in Windsor.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell declined to answer detailed questions about why felony assault charges were filed, what his office alleges occurred during the confrontation and why it took three weeks for prosecutors to charge Civian, particularly after Healdsburg police declined to make any arrests the night it happened.

He said he couldn’t answer questions that “get into the facts of the case.”

The Press Democrat has filed a California Public Records Act request for documents related to the case, including a recording of a 911 call made by Civian’s wife.

Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins declined to provide the police report and would only speak in general terms about the case.

“I cannot be more specific at this point, to protect the integrity of the case,” he said.

The teen boys, both age 15, were not identified in court documents. Neither they nor their families could be reached for this article.

The case began Aug. 11 around 8:15 p.m. when Civian spotted two strangers on his front porch on Second Street, a few blocks east of the Healdsburg Plaza. The home was for sale at the time and had a real estate sign out front, Gallenson said.

It was after sunset and the porch is somewhat private, narrow and hidden by trees and shrubs.

Civian’s wife called 911 while Civian grabbed a pistol and went out front to investigate the strangers, Gallenson said.

One teen ran off, scaling a retaining wall as he fled, Gallenson said. Civian grabbed the other and held him for police. No shots were fired.

The boys told police they were taking photos of Civian’s “nice house” for the social media app Instagram.

One boy initially told police Civian pointed the gun at him while the other said he didn’t see him point it toward them.

Civian didn’t recognize the people on the porch, nor did he know they were juveniles until he confronted them, Gallenson said. The boys are both Latino, which Gallenson said Civian also didn’t know. He said there were no racial overtones to the encounter.

Police arrived and took statements from Civian and his wife, the boys and an independent witness, Police Chief Kevin Burke said after Civian was arrested.

The boys and their parents said at the time they did not want to pursue criminal action against Civian, Burke said. Officers left without further action, allowing Civian to keep his weapon.

Civian thought the boys might be charged with trespassing and be treated in the juvenile justice system, Gallenson said.

But three days later, the boys and their families changed their minds and told police they wanted to pursue criminal action against Civian, he said.

When the boys spoke to police again, the boy who ran away modified his statement, Gallenson said. In a written statement, he said that Civian did point the gun at the other boy, but he was scared to tell police that at first.

On Sept. 2, more than three weeks after the encounter, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint alleging two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment. Six days after that, an arrest warrant was sought. Civian was arrested on Sept. 10.

Jenkins, the Healdsburg lieutenant, said the definition of “assault” can depend on the circumstances. Pointing a gun can be brandishing or assault.

“The District Attorney’s Office decided to file (assault) charges because they felt the case met those elements,” he said.

Gallenson said pointing a gun at strangers who show up on your front porch at night doesn’t necessarily equate to felony assault with a deadly weapon.

“You’re always allowed to use reasonable force to protect your property and person,” he said. “The question is then, ‘What’s reasonable force?’ ”

Civian told police he did not point the gun at the boys but had it at his side and told them he had a gun.

“He was telling them to wait for police,” Gallenson said. “It’s not like he went out there and said ‘I’m going to have justice for myself. His wife called the police.”

Civian’s concern was heightened because there had been a burglary in the area recently, the attorney said, and the for-sale sign may have made the house appear unoccupied.

The boys told police they were taking photographs because it was a “nice house” and were going to post the photos on Instagram.

That statement led Civian to question whether the boys were casing the place to host an illegal party as has become a trend on social media, Gallenson said.

In January, a Fountaingrove woman discovered about 40 teenagers had broken into her empty home, which was being rebuilt after the Tubbs fire destroyed it, and had a massive party, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Other parties, with invitations and photos often posted on social media, have been held at vacant homes throughout the Bay Area and in Santa Rosa, where teens and young adults have left vomit, cigarette butts, empty alcohol containers and property damage in their wake.

