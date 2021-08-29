Ex-Lake County public guardian arrested on suspicion of debit card theft

The former Lake County deputy public guardian surrendered to authorities Tuesday on suspicion of stealing more than $12,000, using Medicare debit cards belonging to adults under her supervision and elder abuse.

The Lake County District Attorney’s Office had issued a warrant for the arrest of Susan Marlowe, 44, of Lakeport, but detectives attempting to apprehend her discovered she had left the state, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said.

After surrendering at Lake County Superior Court, Marlowe was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8. Bail was set at $50,000.

Until March 10, Marlowe had worked for Lake County Social Services.

In addition to allegedly stealing some or all of 21 debit cards her employer discovered were missing, Marlowe is suspected of making multiple withdrawals totaling $12,400 from one resident’s bank account to pay off her personal loan, county Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Three of the withdrawals “were the result of three fake invoices that Marlowe created for home repairs to the conservatee’s residence, which did not occur,” Paulich said in a statement.

The theft of the debit cards was first reported to the county Sheriff’s Office on April 2. Each debit card had a $600 value. Marlowe, who was also deputy public administrator for the county’s adult protective services agency, had access to the debit cards. During the investigation, Lake County Social Services agency employees found suspicious activity in a resident’s bank account managed by Marlowe, Paulich said.

When a search warrant was served at Marlowe’s home on June 10, she admitted to using between six and 10 of the debit cards for her personal use, and to taking money from the resident’s bank account to make personal loan payments, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.