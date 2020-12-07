Rachel Hundley to resign from Sonoma City Council

After six years on Sonoma City Council and a one-year, highly visible stint as mayor during the 2017 wildfires, Rachel Hundley announced Monday she will resign from council effective Jan. 31, 2021.

In a live video on Facebook, Hundley, 37, cited the ongoing challenge of balancing her responsibilities as a city council member and her day job as a public law attorney. She said since being elected in 2014, her council commitments have prevented her from working full time.

She has no plans to leave Sonoma.

“Being your mayor in 2017 was one of the greatest honors of my life so far,” Hundley said, noting that “watching the community come together” during and after the fires has “profoundly changed me.”

“I am so proud of the work we’ve done together. I also recognize that there is still much work to be done,” she said.

She went on to express pointed criticism of council.

“And although so many of us have pulled together,” Hundley said, “it saddens me to admit that our city council has only managed to grow further apart.”

Hundley said her council colleagues “reached a new low” in August when Hundley filed a Ralph M. Brown Act violation against council members David Cook, Madolyn Agrimonti, Amy Harrington and Mayor Logan Harvey, alleging they held an “illegal meeting” about potentially furloughing city Manager Cathy Capriola.

The council eventually agreed to “cease, desist from, and not repeat" the alleged violation of the state’s open-meetings law.

“Unfortunately, the city council has continued down a path of reckless and, at times, disturbing actions to settle personal scores, grant favors and elevate only themselves,” she said. “It has gotten to the point where I don’t have the stomach for it anymore.”

As for timing, Hundley said that as next in line for mayor, “at least in the traditional sense,” referring to the convention of council members typically voting for the vice mayor to serve as the next year’s mayor.

At the council’s meeting on Monday night, the council officially will seat new member Jack Ding, who ran unopposed in November for the seat being vacated by outgoing David Cook. Ding will be council’s first Asian American. And council will vote for a mayor and vice mayor to serve in those roles through December 2021.

Hundley said she “felt a duty to make this announcement before tonight’s (Monday) meeting so that Mayor (Logan) Harvey could have the opportunity to nominate another council member to pass the gavel to.”

Sonoma City Council in recent years has bucked the convention promoting the vice mayor to mayor as often as not — with Vice Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti being passed over for mayor by the council in 2017 and then Vice Mayor Gary Edwards similarly being passed over in 2018.

Earlier on Monday, council member Amy Harrington posted on Facebook that she planned to nominate Mayor Harvey to continue to serve as Sonoma’s mayor in 2021, with council member Madolyn Agrimonti to serve as vice mayor.

“Rachel really wanted to be mayor again,” Harrington said about Hundley’s abrupt announcement. But Harrington said she wishes Hundley well. “Good luck to her.”

Harrington expressed some concern, however, over the timing of Hundley’s resignation.

“I feel like if she is going to quit, she should quit,” Harrington said. “We have a really busy January with appointments and votes and I’m not sure why she should stay for those.”

Longtime City Council watchdog Fred Allebach described Hundley as “sincere, thoughtful and willing to be daring with innovative policy ideas.”

“It's unfortunate that personal animosities have risen to the level of precipitating a resignation,” Allebach said. “This is a signal for all of us to lay down the talebearing and vindictiveness and start each issue fresh and clear.”

Mayor Harvey said he wishes Hundley “the best in her future endeavors.”

“I, for one, am proud of the many important achievements of the council in the two short years I've been honored to serve the city,” said Harvey, who was elected in 2018.

City officials said that after Hundley’s seat becomes vacant, the city council can call a special election or begin an application and selection process to appoint a person to finish the rest of her term, which ends in December 2022.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.

