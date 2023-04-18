Ex-member of Menudo says he was raped by father of the Menendez brothers

It was a gripping case that was one of the first to draw a daily national audience to a televised criminal trial. Two affluent young men were charged three decades ago with murdering their parents by marching into the den of their Beverly Hills mansion with shotguns and unloading more than a dozen rounds on their mother and father while they sat on the couch.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of murdering their mother, Mary Louise, a former beauty queen who went by Kitty, and their father, Jose, a music executive, despite defense arguments that the brothers had been sexually molested for years by their father and had killed out of fear.

Now Roy Rosselló, a former member of Menudo, the boy band of the 1980s that became a global sensation, is coming forward with an allegation that he was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menendez.

The assertion was aired Tuesday in a segment on the “Today” show that outlined some of the findings of a three-part docuseries scheduled to air on Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, beginning May 2. The series, “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” based on reporting by journalists Robert Rand and Nery Ynclan, is largely focused on Rosselló. He describes an encounter with Menendez but also recounts separate incidents of sexual abuse that he said were inflicted on him by one of Menudo’s former managers when he sang as part of the group.

“I know what he did to me in his house,” Rosselló said of Menendez in the clip of the docuseries that aired on “Today.”

It is unclear what impact, if any, Rosselló’s account will have on efforts by defense lawyers to secure a new trial for the brothers, whose prior appeals have been denied.

The credibility of the brothers’ account and the admissibility of defense arguments that pointed to sex abuse as a mitigating factor in the case were central to the criminal trials that unfolded after the discovery of the murders in 1989. The first prosecution, which began in 1993, ended with two hung juries and mistrials. When the brothers were retried together two years later, they were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, where they remain.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the cases in the 1990s, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.

The “Today” report previewed interviews with Rosselló in which he is said to describe a visit to the Menendez home in New Jersey when he was 14 — a visit during which he said Jose Menendez drugged and raped him.

“That’s the man here that raped me,” he said in a clip of the docuseries, pointing to Menendez in a photo. “That’s the pedophile.”

He is also heard saying, “It’s time for the world to know the truth.”

Menendez was affiliated with Menudo because he had signed the group as an executive of RCA Records.

Rosselló has previously described being sexually abused as part of Menudo. Others have also said they were verbally, physically, emotionally and sexually abused as part of the band in the four-part HBO Max docuseries “Menudo: Forever Young.” No one has ever been criminally charged in connection to the allegations.

One of Kitty Menendez’s brothers, Milton Andersen, 88, used an expletive to describe Rosselló’s allegation as flatly false and said the Menendez brothers should not be set free.

Andersen said his brother-in-law was not a sexual predator and objected to the idea that the new accusation could in any way lead to Lyle and Erik Menendez having their case reexamined.

“They do not deserve to walk on the face of this earth after killing my sister and my brother-in-law,” he said.

The Menendez murders drew wide public attention, in part because the brothers had been children of affluence. Lyle Menendez was attending Princeton at the time of the killings. Erik Menendez was pursuing a career in professional tennis. Prosecutors presented them as coldblooded killers, interested in getting unfettered access to their parents’ $14 million estate.

Jose Menendez was shot five times, including once in the back of the head. By the brothers’ own testimony, after they had discharged several rounds, Lyle Menendez went to his car, reloaded his 12-gauge shotgun and pushed the muzzle of his gun to his mother’s cheek and shot her again.

The police initially believed that the slayings were tied to the Mafia. But investigators turned their attention to Lyle Menendez, who was 22 at the time of his arrest, and Erik Menendez, 19, after the brothers bought Rolex watches, condominiums, sports cars and other items in the months after the murders.