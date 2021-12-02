Ex-Rohnert Park police sergeant who led city’s drug interdiction team pleads guilty to extortion

A former Rohnert Park police sergeant who led the agency’s drug interdiction team from 2013 to 2018 pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to extortion charges related to his role as a peace officer, as well as falsifying police reports and tax evasion.

Brendon “Jacy” Tatum appeared before Judge Maxine Chesney in her San Francisco courtroom Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. After a hearing lasting 30 minutes, Chesney accepted Tatum’s guilty pleas.

“What compelled him to plea guilty is that he is guilty,” Stuart Hanlon, Tatum’s lawyer, said in an interview with The Press Democrat Thursday. “He didn’t want to go through a trial, he wanted to get this over with and face the consequences of this really bad part of his life.”

A federal grand jury indicted Tatum and his former partner, ex-Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer Joseph Huffaker, in September for their involvement in alleged illegal drug and cash seizures targeting motorists far outside city limits in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Federal prosecutors said the two officers and others shook down drivers on Highway 101 for their cash, pot and property, and at times pretended to be agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They would then allow motorists to go if they did not contest the seizures, and did not report the contraband to their department.

According to the complaint against them filed in court in March, the two officers allegedly conspired to extort a total of at least $3,700 in cash and 60 pounds of marijuana with a value of at least $85,000.

The department reported seizing more than $2.4 million between 2015 and 2017 through asset forfeitures, more than any other local law enforcement agency.

In 2015, the same year Tatum was promoted to sergeant, he was awarded “Officer of the Year” for his work on drug interdiction cases. Then-Rohnert Park Councilman Amy Ahanotu, who was mayor at the time, complimented Tatum for his passion for combating illegal drug activity during a March 2015 council meeting.

Following the allegations first reported by KQED and in an investigation by The Press Democrat in 2018, the Rohnert Park agency was thrown into tumult. Tatum resigned amid an internal investigation and then-Public Safety Director Brian Masterson abruptly retired. Huffaker was paid $75,000 to resign in 2019 after an internal investigation found he had engaged in misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Under a new public safety chief and a newly composed city council, Rohnert Park has since implemented a series of internal and court-mandated reforms of its police force.

In early 2020, Rohnert Park paid $1.5 million to settle federal civil rights lawsuits from eight drivers who said Tatum and Huffaker, among other unnamed officers, robbed them of money and marijuana after they were pulled over on Highway 101 near the Mendocino County line.

Tatum’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 9. He initially faced a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. Hanlon says his client’s prison time will likely be shorter.

“I don’t think he is looking at what we call double-digit years in prison. He could get 5, 6, 7 years. He could also get less than that,” Hanlon said.

Tatum in interviews with The Press Democrat in 2018 rejected allegations from motorists that he had extorted money and drugs or otherwise illegally profited from his police work.

“That is their opinion, but I disagree with their opinion,” Tatum said at the time. “I served and protected my community and made a positive impact and changed people’s lives for the positive, the best I could.”

But Hanlon emphasized Thursday that Tatum was now willing and ready to own up to his crimes and the shadow they cast on his 15-year career as a Rohnert Park officer.

“I know Jacy is devastated and humiliated by what has occurred. He wants to make no excuses for what he did,” Hanlon said.

He will also face fines for the more than $400,000 in income he did not report on his taxes and will be required to forfeit any money he gained from the marijuana he illegally seized and sold. The court will determine whether victims will be paid restitution and how much that restitution will be.

Check back for updates on this developing news story.

